“Only a problem when Cristiano Ronaldo says it” “Spitting facts” - Fans react as Romelu Lukaku talks up growth of Saudi Pro League

Romelu Lukaku could be looking to follow Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League judging by his comments about the growth of Saudi's top flight.

The AS Roma striker (on loan from Chelsea) has spoken highly about the development of the Saudi Pro League. This has led to intriguing responses from fans on social media.

Lukaku, 30, was speaking after Roma beat Saudi outfit Al-Shahab 2-1 in a mid-season friendly yesterday (January 24). He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"In the next two years I see Saudi Pro League becoming one of the best in the world, if not the best. The clubs make a lot of efforts to bring the 'big' players here. They are improving a lot. It could be the best competition in the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of many European household names that headed to Saudi over the past year. Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), Neymar (Al-Hilal), and Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahli) also moved to the Middle East. The Saudi Pro League's long-term vision is to be rivaling Europe's top leagues in the future, including the Premier League.

Lukaku's future is uncertain as his loan deal with Roma expired at the end of the season. He isn't expected to remain with Chelsea due to the tumultuous relationship he holds with the club.

Thus, the former Manchester United frontman's next destination could be Saudi. Italian journalist Fabio Santini claims he's accepted a lucrative offer (via GOAL):

"Lukaku? A flashback with Juve is difficult because he has already said yes to a millionaire proposal from Saudi Arabia. I say to Roma fans that at the end of the year, one thing is certain: Romelu will leave."

Lukaku has been in fine form for Roma this season, bagging 15 goals in 26 games across competitions. He has been one of European football's most prolific forwards over the past decade.

Fans have agreed with the Belgian's stance on the Saudi Pro League, with one fan insisting he's correct:

"Spitting facts."

Another fan echoed those sentiments while defending Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Lukaku talks about the development of the Saudi League and how it'll be one of the best league in the world in a few years. It's only a problem when Ronaldo says it."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Lukaku's comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1

Cristiano Ronaldo received backlash for his claims.

Cristiano Ronaldo boldly claimed that the Saudi Pro League was better than Ligue 1 this past week. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner said (via ESPN):

"To be honest I think the Saudi League is not worse than French league, in my opinion. In [the] French league I think you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi now I think it's more competitive. They can say whatever they want, it's just my opinion and I played there one year so I know what I'm talking about."

French football is well-known for Paris Saint-Germain's long-running stranglehold of the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians have won the title in nine of the last 11 seasons, aided by their Qatari takeover in 2011. The likes of LOSC Lille and AS Monaco have been their main challengers during that time.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Pro League has several clubs vying for the title including current holders Al-Ittihad. Al-Hilal are currently top of the league, with a six-point lead over Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr who are second while Al-Ahli are also in the mix.