"Only Real Madrid will be able to sign them”- La Liga president Javier Tebas makes bold statement about PSG and Manchester City superstars

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Real Madrid have the capability to potentially sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in the future.

Real Madrid were expected to sign Mbappe as a free agent after his contract expired at PSG in June 2022. The Frenchman, however, ultimately refused to leave his country and signed a three-year extension with the Parisians. According to El Nacional, Haaland was also on Los Blancos’ wishlist, but Manchester City stole the Norwegian away while Madrid were waiting on Mbappe.

Los Merengues continue to be linked with the PSG and Manchester City superstars, and Tebas believes the club have the resources to bring the two highly-rated forwards to La Liga.

When asked whether Mbappe and Haaland could ever come to La Liga, Tebas told El Chiringuito TV:

“If Haaland & Mbappé ever came to Spain, only Real Madrid will be able to sign them.”

As per Transfermarkt, Mbappe and Haaland are the two most valuable players in the world right now. While 24-year-old Mbappe is valued at a staggering €180 million, 22-year-old Haaland is rated at €170 million.

PSG ace Mbappe has scored 25 goals and claimed six assists in 26 games this season, across competitions. Manchester City hitman Haaland, on the other hand, has bagged 31 goals and provided three assists in 27 games in all competitions.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema reportedly blocked the club from going after Juventus forward

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Los Blancos skipper Karim Benzema kept the club from chasing Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. Madrid have long been searching for a center-forward, as they do not have adept cover for Benzema.

It has been claimed that Vlahovic was offered to Madrid in January, as the player wanted to leave Juventus amid financial and institutional turmoil at the club. Juventus have been slapped with a 15-point deduction in Serie A for alleged false accounting and financial irregularities.

Benzema got wind of Vlahovic’s potential arrival and expressed concern over his playing time. The Frenchman was reportedly alarmed that the Serbian could take a bite of his game time.

Real Madrid honored their captain’s wishes and passed on the opportunity to sign Vlahovic, thus avoiding a potential crisis. Benzema, who won the Ballon d’Or at the end of 2022, sees his contract expire in June 2023. He reportedly already has an offer on the table from PSG.

