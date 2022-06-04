"Optimistic feelings" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Barcelona star's contract

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on Barcelona wonderkid Gavi's contract situation.

Romano revealed through his Twitter account that Gavi’s agent Iván de la Peña has finally received a new contract offer from the Blaugrana. The transfer guru has also claimed that there is a feeling of optimism following the latest meeting between the two parties.

Gavi has been a revelation this season for the Catalan giants and looks destined for greatness. However, the Spanish international's contract expires in the summer of 2023. There has been a long-standing standoff between the two parties over a new deal.

Gavi's contract situation has sparked interest from a host of clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, according to 90min. It was suggested that Jurgen Klopp's side were interested in triggering the €50 million (£42.59 million) release clause in the Spaniard's contract.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta urged the 17-year-old to sign a new contract last month to help the club plan for the future.

Gavi enjoyed a fantastic season at Camp Nou last time out, making 46 first-team appearances across all competitions. The midfielder made his first-team debut last season after impressing for the club's B team in the previous campaign.

The wonderkid turns 18 in August and it's remarkable that he has already made seven appearances for Spain. He started for Luis Enrique's side in their 1-1 stalemate against Portugal on Friday in the UEFA Nations League and had an impressive outing.

It will be a major relief for Barcelona if they can tie the gifted midfielder down with a long-term deal.

Gavi is destined to be a key player for Barcelona in the years to come

Gavi has caught the eye with his incredible string of performances for the Catalan club this campaign. The Spaniard might be just 17 years of age but he certainly does not play like a teenager.

Barcelona have produced plenty of incredibly gifted players over the years. Gavi has everything in his locker to be another successful La Masia product.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Luis Enrique: "Gavi is an unknown player. Why? Because people watch Barça and say: 'oh look at him! He's so brave, how he fights, how he runs!' True? Yes. Without the ball. But with the ball, he's unknown. I can say that loud and clear." Luis Enrique: "Gavi is an unknown player. Why? Because people watch Barça and say: 'oh look at him! He's so brave, how he fights, how he runs!' True? Yes. Without the ball. But with the ball, he's unknown. I can say that loud and clear." https://t.co/fNK3AjJlgh

Despite his age, Spain manager Luis Enrique seems to trust him over experienced players like Koke and Thiago. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has also raved about Gavi on a number of occasions.

