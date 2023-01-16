"Otherwise, we will part ways" - Dortmund sporting director makes important Youssoufa Moukoko transfer claim amid Chelsea and Barcelona interest

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has said that the club have offered an extension offer to Chelsea and Barcelona target Youssoufa Moukoko. He also hinted that Moukoko could leave the club at the end of his contract in June if he does not accept the improved offer.

Chelsea and Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the Dortmund centre-forward. According to The Sun, the Pensioners have long been monitoring the player ahead of a potential summer move. Spanish outlet Sport, meanwhile, has linked Barcelona with a move for the 18-year-old sensation but are reportedly unable to make a move for him in the winter transfer window.

Amid links to Barcelona and Chelsea, Dortmund have offered Moukoko a new, possibly final, deal.

"We really hope he accepts our bid, he has really great potential — otherwise it means that we will part ways". Borussia Dortmund director Kehl: "We have made an important proposal to Youssufa Moukoko — it's up to him now", tells Kicker.

Speaking to German outlet Kicker, Kehl said:

“We have made an important proposal to Youssoufa Moukoko — it’s up to him now. We really hope he accepts our bid; he has really great potential — otherwise it means that we will part ways.”

The Chelsea and Barcelona-linked forward has been in impressive form for BvB this season, especially in the Bundesliga. Moukoko has featured in 14 league games this term, scoring six times and claiming four assists.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter says he has no idea how club signed Mykhailo Mudryk

Last week, the Blues confirmed the signing of one of the most sought-after young players in Europe, Mykhailo Mudryk.

According to BBC, the Ukrainian ace arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk for a staggering £62 million fee. He has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal with the west London outfit.

More on Mudryk. Arsenal wanted him as priority — but they feel they did their best to sign Mudryk with huge bid.



Arsenal have been clear in the last two years. No bidding wars — respecting the club’s strategy and no panic as with Vlahović, Raphinha, Lisandro.



Arsenal have been clear in the last two years. No bidding wars — respecting the club's strategy and no panic as with Vlahović, Raphinha, Lisandro.

This is their way.

Following a much-needed win (1-0) over Crystal Palace on Saturday (January 14), Chelsea boss Graham Potter said that he had no idea how the deal was completed, as he was only focused on avoiding a third-straight league defeat.

“I've no idea in terms of how it's happened,” Potter replied when asked whether or not he had helped the club in signing the left winger. I've been focusing on the game, as you can imagine, but he's an exciting player - a player with real quality, a young player that will need time to adapt to the Premier League, and to us, but we're delighted to have him.”

Mudryk has enjoyed a fine run this season, scoring ten goals and providing eight assists in 18 games across competitions. It will be interesting to see if he can continue his stellar form in the highly competitive Premier League.

