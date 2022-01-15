×
"Our best player today" - Chelsea fans highlight 'silver lining' during 1-0 defeat to Manchester City 

The Blues lost yet again, but there was one positive takeaway
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Jan 15, 2022 10:29 PM IST
News

Chelsea suffered yet another setback in their Premier League campaign following a 1-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday. Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal of the game in the second half to leave the Blues trailing the league leaders by 13 points.

However, the Blues faithful saw one positive in their team's display. Malang Sarr garnered plenty of plaudits for a confident performance against the Sky Blues despite it being only his second top-flight appearance.

The youngster was solid in defence, making a couple of excellent challenges. He also read the game brilliantly, making four interceptions and two clearances. Signed from French side Nice in 2020, Sarr has struggled for consistent game time, going out to Porto on loan right after his arrival.

However, his bright showing might convince Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel to give him more opportunities now. Fans were in awe of the player, calling him the 'only silver lining; from a disappointing performance.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

Sarr was the only silver lining of the game. Played well. Thiago undoubtedly great as always. Rudiger too. Sarr increasingly edging far away from Christensen with each performance.
Barring a couple of hiccups, Malang Sarr has been solid yet again. Clutching at straws but I’ll take the positive road. #MCICHE
@chelsea_debate Sarr and kepa were good and the performance today showed lukaku ziyech and pulisic should never play together again.
Sarr has been excellent minus the dodgy passes
Sarr has been our best player today btw
I’d keep Sarr for depth he’s actually not a bad option tbf did well to stop the counter attacks when we were trying to get the equaliser

Raheem Sterling was a thorn in Chelsea's face, constantly running up and down the left flank with energy and purpose. However, some fans believe Sarr coped well with his threat.

Commentators raving about Sterling personally thought Sarr had him in his back pocket that game

Following the loss to City, Tuchel's side have now kept just one clean sheet in ten league games, and none in their last four.

Chelsea's title challenge in tatters following City defeat

Defeat to Manchester City was Chelsea's third league defeat of the season, but they have drawn seven other games to fall off the pace. They now find themselves 13 points behind Pep Guardiola's league leaders, after leading the standings from matchday seven to 14.

Chelsea looked like early title challengers, but their form has gone off the boil of late. They have had just four wins in their last 12 top-flight games, and none in their last three.

Tuchel, who led the Blues to Champions League glory last season, is feeling the heat now, despite guiding the side to the Carabao Cup final earlier this week.

Injuries have wreaked havoc on their squad, with key players like Reece James and Ben Chilwell both out. Meanwhile, talismanic goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is currently away at the African Cup of Nations.

Romelu Lukaku, whose second stint at Chelsea has been blighted by injuries, has struggled for consistency all season. That has led to the Blues' title challenge unravelling rather quickly.

Edited by Bhargav
