Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will start the crunch Premier League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday (April 4), delighting fans.

Kante has missed most of the season due to a hamstring injury. He made his first appearance since August as a substitute in the 2-0 league defeat at home to Aston Villa last Saturday (April 1). That loss brought an end to Graham Potter's dismal reign at Stamford Bridge.

His assistant Bruno Saltor has been tasked with managing the west Londoners, and this is his first game in charge. He has named his first Blues' starting lineup, which has garnered positive reactions from fans.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal, with Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella in defence. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are the two wing-backs, with Kante sitting alongside Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic in midfield. Joao Felix and Kai Havertz starts in attack.

Kante has been one of the Blues' most important players since joining the club from Leicester City in 2016. He has made 263 appearances, scoring 13 goals and contributing 15 assists. The Frenchman boasts a wealth of experience and knowledge and has been handed the captaincy for the Liverpool clash.

Chelsea fans are overjoyed that Kante is starting. One is predicting the French midfielder to have a monstrous performance against the Merseysiders:

"Kante Masterclass incoming."

Meanwhile, another couldn't hide his delight with the Frenchman returning to the starting lineup:

"Our boy is back."

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Kante's inclusion in Chelsea's XI against Liverpool:

SHAYEE @tier_first @ChelseaFC Best Dm in the world is back. Whatever bruno is planning to cook. I hope it’s a big win lol @ChelseaFC Best Dm in the world is back. Whatever bruno is planning to cook. I hope it’s a big win lol

Chelsea interim boss Bruno Saltor on preparation for Liverpool clash

Bruno (left) will coach the Blues for the first time.

The game between Chelsea and Liverpool will be the first the Blues play following Graham Potter's sacking. The Englishman was dismissed after his side slipped to 11th in the league.

Blues interim boss Bruno Saltor has touched on the team's preparation ahead of the Reds clash (via the club's website):

"It’s an opportunity for the players. We are representing Chelsea, a club with an amazing history, and for me it’s about winning and dominating. All we can do is prepare for the game. Preparation helps a lot with performance, so that’s what the players need to focus on."

Both sides are in dire need of a positive result as they look to get back on track in the league. Liverpool are eighth following a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City last Saturday.

