"Our main focal point" - Ian Wright believes big-money Arsenal summer signing is the complete footballer

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hailed Kai Havertz as a complete footballer following his rich vein of form of late. The Gunners have been in explosive form of late, scoring goals for fun and Havertz's form has been a catalyst behind it.

The Germany international has scored four goals and provided two assists in the last four Premier League games. The Arsenal star came in for criticism for his initial struggles upon joining the Gunners from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £65 million last summer.

Ian Wright has hailed the German's impact on Mikel Arteta's side and how he contributes in every department. The former England striker was quoted as saying by The Boot Room:

“I think you just look at what he’s done. From the time he has got here, he has done the same things. Obviously, he wasn’t scoring at the same rate he is now, but he’s a big-game player. He’s our main focal point. He can come off, he can link play, he can intercept – he can do everything.”

Havertz has had to deal with a lot of scrutiny ever since he moved to the Premier League first to Chelsea and then to Arsenal. The 24-year-old did not quite hit the ground running upon joining the Gunners but has been exceptional since the turn of the year.

Havertz has so far contributed with nine goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions. The German has been a revelation in a double false 9 system alongside Martin Odegaard.

Micah Richards hails Mikel Arteta for bringing the best out of Arsenal star

Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards has lavished praise on Mikel Arteta for finding a way to make Kai Havetz excel. He insisted that the Spanish manager helped Havertz regain his confidence.

“Indeed he has (stepped up). And I am glad because obviously it didn’t work out for him at Chelsea, although he scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Man City, so he has scored big goals before. But I just feel like he is really appreciated at Arsenal. At times, a lot of people were doubting him, doubting his position," Richards said.

“I think we all have sort of said that, but Arteta has found a way for him to get to his best form, the way they play, and he looks like he is happy and he has got his confidence back, which is nice to say," he added.

Havertz's initial struggle for form at Arsenal was subject to plenty of criticism and questions were also asked regarding the Gunners' recruitment policy. However, Havertz has now established himself as a key player under Arteta.