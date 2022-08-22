“Our roster would have a lot of quality even if he left” – PSG target told he can leave as club chief weighs in on potential move

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has admitted that star midfielder Fabian Ruiz is for sale this summer, adding that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have expressed interest in him.

Paris Saint-Germain added Vitinha and Renato Sanches to their midfield earlier this summer and are eyeing a move for Fabian Ruiz as well. The renowned Spanish midfielder is hailed as one of the best in his position in the Italian top flight and has the quality to improve any team, including Paris.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



It’s matter of time - PSG want to sign Fabián in the next days, while Keylor Navas to Napoli’s still discussed. Fabián Ruiz hasn’t been called up for Napoli opening game vs Verona. He’s not included in the squad - talks with Paris Saint-Germain are more than advancedIt’s matter of time - PSG want to sign Fabián in the next days, while Keylor Navas to Napoli’s still discussed. Fabián Ruiz hasn’t been called up for Napoli opening game vs Verona. He’s not included in the squad - talks with Paris Saint-Germain are more than advanced 🚨🔵🇪🇸 #PSGIt’s matter of time - PSG want to sign Fabián in the next days, while Keylor Navas to Napoli’s still discussed. https://t.co/LwvSPUy94k

Napoli and PSG are presumably in talks over the player, and in light of the negotiations, Napoli have decided to keep him out of the squad. When asked to comment on the situation, Guitoli told DAZN (via CultofCalcio):

“He is for sale because we only want players focused on the pitch in our squad. PSG inquired about him. Our roster would have a lot of quality even if left.”

Napoli and Paris are supposedly in talks about goalkeeper Keylor Navas as well, who has fallen down the pecking order in the French capital. The director claimed that Napoli did not have an agreement in place with the Costa Rican but did not deny being in active negotiations. He added:

“As for Keylor Navas, we aren’t close to an agreement. We already have two very strong goalkeepers, as Luciano Spalletti said.”

Ruiz, who has been at Napoli since 2018, has played 166 games for the club thus far across competitions, recording 22 goals and 15 assists. His current market value stands at €55 million (via Transfermarkt).

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Navas, on the other hand, has featured in 106 games for the Parisians since joining them in 2019. He is currently valued at €8 million by Transfermarkt.

PSG produce scintillating attacking football in Lille rout

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain traveled to Lille for their matchday three clash on Sunday night (August 21). Away from home, Paris produced one of their best performances in recent memory, cruising to an emphatic 7-1 victory.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring inside the opening minute for the champions. Lionel Messi doubled their tally in the 27th minute before Achraf Hakimi tripled it 12 minutes later. A couple of minutes before the break, Neymar found the back of the net to put the visitors 4-0 up.

Neymar added another in the 52nd minute before Jonathan Bamba restored some pride for the hosts with a 54th minute strike.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy 2020/21: Christophe Galtier leads Lille to first Ligue 1 title in a decade, edging PSG on the final day.



2021/22: Galtier leads Nice to a 5th-place finish with two wins and a draw vs. PSG.



2022/23: Galtier leads PSG to 4 victories in his first 4 games: 21 scored, 3 conceded. 2020/21: Christophe Galtier leads Lille to first Ligue 1 title in a decade, edging PSG on the final day.2021/22: Galtier leads Nice to a 5th-place finish with two wins and a draw vs. PSG.2022/23: Galtier leads PSG to 4 victories in his first 4 games: 21 scored, 3 conceded. https://t.co/06u0SbUQ4H

In the last 25 minutes, Mbappe scored two goals (both assisted by Neymar) to take PSG to a massive 7-1 victory. The win marked Paris’ third on the trot, allowing them to remain seated at the summit of the Ligue 1 table with nine points. Christophe Galtier’s side return to Ligue 1 action against Monaco on August 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty