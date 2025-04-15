Ousmane Dembele names ex-Barcelona mate Lionel Messi as 'best player ever' when asked if current PSG side is the best team he has played for

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Ousmane Dembele has named Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time. The Frenchman was asked whether the current PSG side was the best team he has ever played for.

Ad

Dembele insisted that he couldn't say whether his current side was the best team he had played for. He claimed that he played alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona, whom he considered the best player of all time.

He, however, admitted that he was enjoying his time with the current PSG side the most. The 27-year-old told Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“I don’t know if it’s the best. I played in Messi’s Barça. For me, he is the best player of all time, but yes, it is this PSG, the team in which I have the most fun."

Ad

Trending

Dembele spent six years of his career on the books of Barcelona, out of which four were alongside Lionel Messi. The two played 95 games together and had 15 joint goal participations.

Dembele had a mixed spell at Barca, but it is safe to say that he could not live up to his massive €148 million reported transfer fee. He featured 185 times for the Catalan giants and contributed 40 goals and 41 assists.

The French winger is finally living up to his potential this season at PSG, where he has been on fire under Luis Enrique. He has produced 32 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances across competitions this campaign.

Ad

Veteran Premier League star open to linking up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and move to MLS: Reports

Outgoing Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly open to joining Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. The Belgium international has announced that he will leave the Sky Blues at the end of the season following his decade-long stay at the Etihad.

Ad

De Bruyne has enjoyed a glittering career at Manchester City since joining the Cityzens from Wolfsburg in a deal worth reported £55 million (€64m). He has etched his name among the best creative players of his generation and helped the Cityzens win every major trophy possible.

The 33-year-old has made 415 appearances for the Sky Blues to date, scoring 107 goals and providing 177 assists. The Belgian has reportedly attracted interest from a host of clubs from across the globe, including Saudi Pro League and MLS clubs.

As reported by Football Insider (via GOAL), De Bruyne is open to a move to Inter Miami to link up with Lionel Messi. He has already received an offer from the newly founded MLS side San Diego FC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More