"Out of them three, Alexander-Arnold is the worst" - Darren Bent criticizes Liverpool star and says that he is no where near the levels of Reece James and Kyle Walker 

Former England striker Darren Bent has criticized Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for his poor showings defensively.

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacker has claimed that the Liverpool right-back is nowhere close to the level of his compatriots Kyle Walker and Reece James.

There is a strong competition for the right-back spot in Gareth Southgate's England side, with a good many quality options in the offing.

Chelsea’s James, Manchester City’s Walker and even Newcastle United's Kieran Tripper will all be vying for a place alongside Alexander-Arnold.

Bent has claimed that both James and Walker are miles ahead of the Reds right-back defensively.

He has insisted that even though Alexander-Arnold is the best of the lot when it comes to passing abilities, James is not far behind either. Bent told Talksport:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold, my goodness! Wow. People will keep banging that drum saying he’s better than James and Walker. Absolutely not."

“Offensively, I’ll give it to him. His range of passing, his distribution… but when you think of his distribution, it’s not that much better than James."

Bent has claimed that James is brilliant defensively and did exceptionally well to keep Spurs' Heung-min Son at bay earlier this season.

The former Aston Villa striker has also suggested that Alexander-Arnold was targeted by Manchester United during their August 22 clash due to his poor defensive abilities. He added:

“Then look what James can do to certain wide players. Look what he did to Heung-min Son.

“Out of them three, Alexander-Arnold is the worst. Last night, it was almost like Man United picked on him. They picked on him down the left side.”

Liverpool have to pick themselves up following a tough start to the season

Liverpool have endured a below-par start to the season. They are winless after three Premier League games and find themselves 16th in the table.

After drawing their first two games against Fulham and Crystal Palace, respectively, they were beaten 1-2 by arch rivals United on Monday.

The Reds will lock horns against Bournemouth on Saturday, August 27, at Anfield and will be desperate to get a win under their belt.

Jurgen Klopp has plenty to address right now with his side looking leaky defensively and far from impressive offensively.

The German is also having to deal with an injury-crisis so early into the season with the likes of Diego Jota, Thiago and Joel Matip all sidelined due to injuries.

