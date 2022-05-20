“Out of the top drawer” – Ian Rush highlights ‘best thing’ Chelsea have going for them right now

Liverpool legend Ian Rush feels manager Thomas Tuchel is the best thing going for Chelsea right now. He stated that the club is in good hands as long as the German stays in charge.

The Blues won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup this season. However, they had to face disappointment in other competitions.

They lost in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals, both on penalties to Liverpool. Their Champions League title defense was ended by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. They saw their Premier League title charge fizzle out early on as well.

Yet, Rush feels it's not a disappointing season for them. This is considering all the uncertainty floating around the club off the field, including the ownership woes. They faced sanctions from the UK government due to their Russian owner Roman Abramovich after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In his column for Gambling.com, Rush wrote:

"Given everything that’s gone on at Chelsea this season, they’ve done remarkably well on the field. They’re going to finish in the top four in the Premier League and they’ve reached two cup finals, all on the back of uncertainty surrounding the future of the club and several players with contracts running out."

Chelsea are set to lose a host of key defenders this summer. As per Metro, Antonio Rudiger has agreed to a four-year deal to join Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen are all linked with Barcelona, as per ESPN.

Rush expects the side to undergo a rebuilding task ahead of next season. However, he insists that as long as Tuchel is their manager, the club is in good hands.

He wrote:

"They’re losing some key players in defence so they’ll have to start rebuilding. The best thing they have going for them is their manager – Thomas Tuchel is out of the top drawer and, assuming he stays, they’re in good hands as far as the football is concerned."

Rush added:

"With Liverpool and Manchester City likely to strengthen their squads further, it’s a big summer for the Blues, but once they get a takeover wrapped up they’ll be able to do business again. They’ve got to get their dealings right though, because they’re already having to make up ground on the top two."

Chelsea play their final league match of the season against Watford on Sunday, May 22.

Chelsea on a worrying Premier League drought

Chelsea's last Premier League title came in the 2016-17 season under Antonio Conte, a drought which now stands at five years.

It is our joint-highest finish since our 2016/17 title winning season. 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀. Chelsea have officially secured 3rd place for this Premier League season…It is our joint-highest finish since our 2016/17 title winning season. 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀. Chelsea have officially secured 3rd place for this Premier League season… ✅It is our joint-highest finish since our 2016/17 title winning season. 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀. https://t.co/orwqUF9d2C

It's their joint-worst run in the league since their maiden triumph in 2005. They had also previously gone five years without a top-flight title between 2010 and 2015.

