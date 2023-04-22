“Outstanding” - Tim Sherwood wowed by Arsenal star’s performance against Southampton

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood hailed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's performance against Southampton on Friday, April 21.

The Gunners played out a disappointing 3-3 draw against the Saints at the Emirates in the Premier League on Friday, which further dented their hopes of lifting the title.

Southampton found themselves 1-0 up within the first minute after Aaron Ramsdale's error allowed Carlos Alcaraz to score. Former Arsenal man Theo Walcott scored for the visitors in the 14th minute before Gabriel Martinelli pulled one back for the hosts.

Southampton then extended their lead in the second half courtesy of Duje Caleta-Car. With the Gunners trailing 3-1 with just a few minutes to go, Odegaard sparked into life and scored a sensational goal from outside the box. His energy and leadership helped the hosts make it 3-3 with Bukayo Saka scoring the equalizer.

Tim Sherwood was impressed with Odegaard's display against Southampton and said (via HITC):

“Odegaard has been outstanding. He was last night.”

Aside from the goal, Odegaard made one key pass, had four shots on goal, and completed one interception and tackle each against Southampton.

He has been a crucial part of Mikel Arteta's side this season, contributing 12 goals and eight assists in 31 Premier League games.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's draw against Southampton

Despite salvaging a point in the final moments against Southampton, Arsenal will be disappointed in reference to their Premier League title challenge.

After dominating the competition for the most part, they have now dropped points in their previous three games, which has cut away their substantial lead over second-placed Manchester City.

After the game, manager Mikel Arteta reflected on his side's performance, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"Well at the end, empty obviously, because it was a very emotional game and I’m disappointed because we didn’t get the three points. After all that happened in the game I still believe that we deserved it, but we have to look in the mirror because we gave three really easy goals away and when you do that it’s extremely difficult to win in this league."

The Gunners now hold a five-point lead over Manchester City, having played two more games. The two sides are also set to clash at the Etihad on Wednesday, April 26.

It is a must-win game for Arteta's side if they are to have any hopes of winning the title. The reverse fixture ended in a 3-1 win for City in February.

