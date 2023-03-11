"Over £200 million in today’s market" - Florent Malouda makes bold claims as he predicts Chelsea legend's transfer fee

Florent Malouda has boldly claimed that Chelsea legend Didier Drogba would cost over £200 million in the current transfer market. He added that the striker was the best he played with and he does not consider Thierry Henry as a number nine.

Chelsea signed Didier Drogba for £24 million in 2004 after Jose Mourinho requested to have him signed. The former Marseille striker went on to become a club legend and left with all the top trophies under his belt.

Speaking to DAZN Bet, Malouda claimed that any club looking to sign Droba in the current market would have had to pay over £200 million. He said:

"In today's market, a Drogba aged 24 or 25 would be worth over £200m because of his goalscoring record. He had the ability to play every game too, for club and country, without many injuries. For me, he'd be worth over £200m in today's market."

He added:

"Didier Drogba is the best striker I have played with. I saw him in France and watched his evolution. It's because of the way he always overcame difficulties, he was never put in a comfortable position and he always came out on top. Chelsea were bringing in other top strikers when he was there, with Nicholas Anelka and Fernando Torres."

However, Malouda admitted that Henry was the best striker in Premier League history. He said:

"But he would always find a way to reinvent himself and deliver in big games. He has amazing ability but his mentality is his strongest asset. I think Thierry Henry in Premier League history is first, but for the best players I played with I'd put Drogba first. Henry is a legend with different qualities, he has a high IQ and knows everything about football."

He added:

"It's hard for me to consider Henry a pure striker. He was more of a 9, 9-and-a-half, on the left. Didier was the number 9, the target player. So I see him having different qualities, I compare Henry to Anelka. But what Henry did for Arsenal was also greatness."

Didier Drogba won Chelsea the Champions League with his last kick

Didier Drogba ended his first stint at Chelsea in the most historic way.

The striker scored the winning penalty to help the club win their first ever UEFA Champions League trophy by beating Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

However, he returned for another stint under Jose Mourinho a couple of years later and did not manage to impress.

