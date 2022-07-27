"Over the years they would have been signing the best players in the world" - Glen Johnson says Manchester United signing Premier League attacker would be a 'massive reality check' 

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has told GGRecon that should Manchester United sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, it would come as a reality check.

The Red Devils are undergoing a rebuild with Erik ten Hag overseeing this summer's transfer window.

Thus far, three players have arrived with Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia and free agent Christian Eriksen having joined the club.

Manchester United have also secured the signing of Ten Hag's former Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez for £51.63 million.

Reports claim that United are interested in Brentford hitman Toney, 26, with question marks over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Toney impressed for the Bees in their Premier League debut last season, scoring 14 goals in 37 appearances.

Despite his impressive campaign, Johnson believes United targeting the English striker shows the current demise of the thirteen-time Premier League winners.

He said in this regard:

"I think if Manchester United ended up signing Ivan Toney, then that would be a massive reality check for them. Over the years they would have been signing the best players in the world."

Johnson did praise Toney but doesn't feel he fits the high-profile signing that United are usually linked with:

"I'm a fan of Ivan Toney, but I don't believe it's a signing that will get Manchester United fans excited, but at the same time he's probably the sort of player they need. He would score goals there but it's not the galactico style signing the fans would want. I believe those days are over anyway."

Manchester United's struggle to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong hints of a lack of pull

The Red Devils still in the dark over De Jong

Glen Johnson alludes to the fact that Manchester United are no longer a side that can entice a player to join due to the glamor of the club.

In years gone by the Red Devils have been one of Europe's elite sides, linked with an abundance of world-class talent with each passing transfer window.

However, United have run into a problem in their pursuit of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch star is Erik ten Hag's side's No.1 transfer target and it has become one of the longest-running transfer saga's to date.

Reports suggest that the deal is being held up by Barca owing De Jong, 25, outstanding wages.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



#MUFC boss Erik ten Hag admits he would have preferred to have gone into pre-season with a 'fully equipped squad' that would have ideally included Frenkie de Jong #MUFC boss Erik ten Hag admits he would have preferred to have gone into pre-season with a 'fully equipped squad' that would have ideally included Frenkie de Jong 👀 https://t.co/kNZsBbSJDw

However, the player himself doesn't fancy the move, as a transfer to Old Trafford isn't attractive to the midfielder, as per The Athletic.

There is also a feeling that the Dutch star will have the same mindset as Cristiano Ronaldo and will not want to play in the UEFA Europa League (as per The Athletic).

The Red Devils will be playing in Europe's secondary club competition, having failed to finish in the top four last season.

