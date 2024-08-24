Owen Hargreaves pinpoints Erik ten Hag decisions which negatively affected Manchester United during 2-1 defeat to Brighton

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has blamed Erik ten Hag for his poor substitutions following a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (August 24). The Red Devils lost to the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium courtesy of an added-time winner scored by Joao Pedro.

Manchester United started the game pretty well but Brighton went ahead in the 32nd minute with Danny Welbeck coming back to haunt his former club from close range. Amad Diallo equalized for the Red Devils in the 60th minute as Ten Hag's side seemed to get control of the game.

United seemed to get ahead minutes later but the goal was ruled out for offside, with Joshua Zirkzee in an offside position. Fabian Hurzeler's side snatched all three points from the Red Devils after Joao Pedro scored a 95th-minute winner.

Following the game, Owen Hargreaves criticized Ten Hag, insisting that his substitutions cost Manchester United. The former England international claimed that taking off Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes was a mistake.

The pundit told Premier League Productions:

“I think they [Man United] lost it on the subs. Bruno Fernandes’ face was unbelievable; he was thinking, 'You’re taking me off?' Then he took Harry Maguire off, which affected the shape."

Hargreaves also praised Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler for his positive substitutions which helped his side secure all three points. He added:

“The subs from Hurzeler were positive, even at a point when most people thought the game was over.”

Erik ten Hag's side will take on their eternal rivals Liverpool next Sunday, September 1, which will be their final game before the international break.

Jamie Carragher claims Manchester United could sign Chelsea star next year

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that Chelsea star Cole Palmer could be on his way to Manchester United next summer. He insisted that the winger could force an exit to the club he supported since childhood should the Blues endure a poor season this time out.

Carragher said on The Overlap:

“Something’s just come to me here. If Chelsea have another poor season, we were talking earlier about Manchester United having a real problem on that right wing."

He added:

“He [Palmer] is a big Man United fan, isn’t he? Would that not be something that United should visit maybe in 12 months if it doesn’t go well? You know what, I think that could happen. Yeah, Cole Palmer to Man United.”

Cole Palmer was the standout performer for Chelsea last season in an otherwise forgettable campaign for the Blues. Following his £42.5 million move from Manchester City last summer, he contributed 25 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances.

