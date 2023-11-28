Owen Hargreaves pinpoints what Liverpool are missing in Premier League title race with Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Manchester United midfielder turned television pundit Owen Hargreaves has pinpointed what Liverpool are missing in the title race. The Reds currently find themselves in the mix for the title with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are third in the table with 28 points following a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at the Etihad last weekend. They trail league leaders Arsenal by two points and second-placed Manchester City by one point.

Owen Hargreaves, who won one Premier League title with Manchester United, has claimed that the Reds lack a Rodri-esque defensive midfielder which puts them in the backfoot in the title race.

Hargreaves claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side have a quality midfield and particularly singled out Dominik Szoboszlai for praise. However, he insisted that a top-class defensive midfielder could take them to the next level. The former Bayern Munich midfielder told Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“They are definitely contenders. One thing I will say, they still do need one more central midfield player. A defensive one. I think the midfield three they have is good. Szoboszlai has been great. I absolutely love him. But you need a Rodri type for a Liverpool team. I think if they can get that, then I do think they can potentially compete and win the trophy.”

Liverpool completely transformed their midfield this summer with the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Waturu Endo. They parted ways with five midfielders in the form of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Mac Allister has been used by Klopp as a number six so far this season and is yet to showcase his best form. Adding a top quality defensive midfielder could bring the most out of the World Cup winning Argentine playmaker.

Barcelona set to land Liverpool star in January

Barcelona are reportedly set to secure a cut-price deal to sign Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara in the upcoming January transfer window. The Blaugrana are in search of a midfielder after losing wonderkid Gavi to a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

According to Spanish media outlet Todofichajes, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has identified Thiago as a temporary replacement for the 19-year-old. It has been claimed that he has already been in touch with Thiago regarding a move in January.

Thiago, whose current deal at Anfield expires in the summer of 2024, could be available at a bargain price of £6 million. The Spain international is believed to be happy to move back to his boyhood club where he made 100 appearances prior to joining Bayern Munich in 2013.