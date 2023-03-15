Owen Hargreaves tips Chelsea and Liverpool linked star to be 'the best centre-back in the world' despite humiliating UCL loss

Former Premier League midfielder Owen Hargreaves has tipped Chelsea and Liverpool target Josko Gvardiol to become the best centre-back in the world.

The Croatia international was part of the RB Leipzig side that suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League with an 8-1 aggregate scoreline at the expense of Gvardiol's side.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has heaped praise on the Croatian centre-back, who has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool.

The former England midfielder has claimed that Gvardiol has everything in his locker to become a 'top' centre-back. He told BT Sport:

“I think the boys said it, three centre backs in the studio before, all top players. He [Gvardiol], I think, is an absolute top one.”

Hargreaves went on to say that the Croat would become the best in his position in the future and backed him to learn from the hammering against Manchester City. He added:

“I think he’ll be the best centre-back in the world one day. He’s learned a lot today, and probably wouldn’t mind playing in a team like this rather than against them.”

Gvardiol is widely regarded as one of the best young central defenders in world football right now and is tipped for a bright future.

The Croatia international has already played 129 games at senior level for Dinamo Zagreb and RB Leipzig combined to date. He has also been capped 19 times for the Croatian national team so far and caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old is a player very much in demand, having attracted interest from Liverpool and Chelsea. He has also been linked with clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Liverpool and Chelsea given massive boost as transfer target wants to leave current club in the summer

Chelsea and Liverpool have reportedly been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina international has seen his stock skyrocket in recent months following his excellent showings for both club and country.

As reported by 90Min, the Chelsea and Liverpool target has made up his mind to quit the Seagulls this summer as he seeks a new adventure.

The playmaker has enjoyed himself for Brighton this season, having scored nine goals and provided one assist in 24 games. The 24-year-old also played a key role as Argentina ended their 36-year wait for the FIFA World Cup last year in December.

