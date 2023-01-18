Pablo Sarabia sends heartfelt message to PSG fans after completing Wolves transfer

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pablo Sarabia has posted a heartfelt message for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters after completing a permanent transfer on a cut-price deal to the Premier League outfit.

Sarabia, 30, secured a move to Julen Lopetegui's side for £4.4 million on Tuesday (January 17) after falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes this season. He is expected to add much-needed guile and creativity in the final third for the struggling Wolves side.

Taking to Instagram, Sarabia reminisced about his short stint at PSG and offered his gratitude to the club's fans for their support. He wrote:

"A stay at a great club is over. I have had the chance to play beautiful football, win titles and play with great players. I want to thank each and every person at the club, my teammates and the supporters for the respect and support they have shown me over the years. Thank you for everything, I wish you the best. Merci @psg!"

A left-footed operator renowned for his passing and dribbling, Sarabia was a vital squad member for PSG since arriving from Sevilla for £15 million in the summer of 2019. He helped the Parisians lift two Ligue 1 titles and guided them to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final.

Overall, the Real Madrid academy graduate scored 22 goals and laid out 12 assists in 98 appearances for the defending Ligue 1 champions.

Earlier last campaign, the 26-cap Spain international impressed during a season-long loan spell at Sporting CP. He helped the Primeira Liga outfit lift the Taca da Liga trophy, registering a whopping 21 goals and 10 assists in 45 matches across all competitions in the process.

Sarabia, who has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Molineux Stadium, will hope to emulate his electric form from last campaign while representing Wolves. He is likely to make his Premier League debut against champions Manchester City on Sunday (January 22).

PSG eye move to replace Pablo Sarabia with 25-year-old French star: Reports

According to Telefoot, PSG are interested in signing Marcus Thuram for free from Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Parisians' advisor Luis Campos has earmarked the right-footed forward as the ideal candidate to fill the void left by Pablo Sarabia's departure.

Thuram, 25, has scored 13 goals and laid out four assists in 17 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit this campaign so far.

Apart from the Ligue 1 giants, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Barcelona are also keen to snap up Thuram.

