Paddy Kenny launches astonishing attack on Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney for his comments on Man City title win in 2012

Former QPR goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has responded to Wayne Rooney's comments regarding his side losing the title to Manchester City in the 2011-12 season.

City needed a win at the Etihad Stadium against relegation-threatened QPR on the final day of the season to confirm their first-ever Premier League title. They found themselves 2-1 down and on the verge of handing the championship to Manchester United.

However, two goals in injury time from Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero gave the Cityzens the victory in one of the most memorable moments in the history of English football.

Football Remind @FootballRemind

Sergio Aguero scored a late winner for Manchester City against QPR, to clinch the Premier League title.



The commentary from Martin Tyler was superb!



#OnThisDay 2012Sergio Aguero scored a late winner for Manchester City against QPR, to clinch the Premier League title.The commentary from Martin Tyler was superb! #OnThisDay 2012Sergio Aguero scored a late winner for Manchester City against QPR, to clinch the Premier League title.The commentary from Martin Tyler was superb! https://t.co/GoFuc1A9UZ

A decade on from that iconic Aguero goal, United legend Rooney is still bitter towards the London club for the role they played. The now Derby County manager said (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals. City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them and that's never been questioned, I find that strange."

"Djibril Cisse celebrating after the game with the City players, but yes, listen, it's a historic moment in the Premier League so I'm sure that, if you are not involved as a Manchester United player, that's probably one of the greatest moments in the league."

In response to the former England captain's comments, Kenny posted a savage reply on Twitter, comparing a picture of a 36-year-old Rooney to his 44-year-old self. The former Republic of Ireland shot-stopper tweeted:

Paddy Kenny @paddykenny17 🤣 36 v 44 Rooney must of let that aguero goal get to him 36 v 44 Rooney must of let that aguero goal get to him 😲🤣 https://t.co/mlpNcOEwQQ

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney set for Freedom of Derby honor

According to BBC Sport, England's record goalscorer is set to be given the Freedom of Derby award following the fantastic job he has done at the struggling club.

The Rams were relegated to League 1 following a 21-point deduction due to financial irregularities. Rooney led his side to a more than respectable campaign, despite a sea of off-field difficulties.

The Freedom of the City is awarded by Derby City Council to either an individual or military unit in recognition of their exceptional service to the city, with the proposal being discussed at a meeting on 25 May.

In a statement, the council stated:

"It has not gone unnoticed that Wayne Rooney has been steadfast in his loyalty, support and determination to ensure he and the team remain committed to both the club and fans."

"Wayne Rooney has demonstrated that his integrity, passion and unquestionable loyalty for Derby County Football Club, fans and the city is absolute and we could not have asked for a better figurehead to champion our cause and lead in all senses of the word, during such perilous times."

Oshan @oshanreddevil5

Won every trophy available at the club level.

Wayne Rooney conquered the premier league.

#MUFC Rooney has the 2nd highest Goals and the 3rd highest Assists in the Premier League history.Won every trophy available at the club level.Wayne Rooney conquered the premier league. Rooney has the 2nd highest Goals and the 3rd highest Assists in the Premier League history.Won every trophy available at the club level.Wayne Rooney conquered the premier league.#MUFC https://t.co/gTnEaQT1Ou

Edited by Ritwik Kumar