Paige Spiranac takes aim at 'boring' USMNT jersey ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Golfing influencer Paige Spiranac has taken a potshot at the United States men's national soccer team's (USMNT) 2022 FIFA World Cup kit.

American sports brand Nike came out with a remarkably bland design for the USA's home kit, which sees the team badge embossed on a plain white background. This is the first time in eight years that the North American country will play a match in the biggest international football competition.

USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. This time around, they have been drawn into a group with England, Iran, and Wales.

Manager Gregg Berhalter's side will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Wales on 21 November. They are expected to sport their latest kit in the game, which has failed to impress the majority of USMNT fans.

Spiranac is one of many who are unimpressed with the jersey. She said on PointsBet Sportsbook (h/t Daily Star):

"Hi everyone, it’s Paige and I have here the World Cup USA kit. A lot of people are very disappointed because they think it's quite boring."

She added:

“Honestly, I have to agree. They were just like, ‘You know what, we are just going to mail it in. We’re just going to make it all white and put USA on the front.' Like, what is this?

The Colorado-born golfer has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram and 708k followers on Twitter. Her review of the jersey could have a negative impact on the sale of the kit, which has failed to garner positive reviews.

Gregg Berhalter gives an insight into how the USMNT could play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

It's not wrong to say that the United States has a hegemonic power when it comes to politics, culture, ideology, and economy. However, they are yet to make an impression in the world's most popular sport.

The USMNT's best finish at the World Cup came in 1930 when they finished third out of the 13 participating nations. Since then, a quarter-final finish in 2002 has been the best they have managed.

Despite their underwhelming history in the competition, Berhalter has claimed that his team will not be afraid to strut their stuff in Qatar. While speaking in a panel interview (h/t NPR), he said:

"We're an aggressive team, a high-pressing team. We want to use the ball. And we're going to find out if we can be successful doing that."

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, and Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson will be amongst the USMNT's most important players in the tournament.

