"Pain again. But not for us this time" - Spartak Moscow brutally troll Cristiano Ronaldo with hilarious tweet about Lionel Messi

Russian club Spartak Moscow have poked fun at Cristiano Ronaldo with a cheeky reference to one of their old tweets about his rival Lionel Messi.

The hilarious tweet came in the wake of reports claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo offered himself to clubs after expressing his desire to leave Manchester United.

If reports are to be believed, the Portuguese superstar is determined to play in the Champions League next season. Due to their sixth-placed finish last term, Manchester United are unable to offer him the same.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo this summer, while Bayern Munich have also denied any interest in him. Chelsea have also reportedly ended their interest in the 37-year-old forward.

With Cristiano Ronaldo running out of options when it comes to potential new clubs, Spartak Moscow couldn't resist the temptation of wielding their infamous social media influence.

When Lionel Messi entered the final six months of his Barcelona contract at the start of 2021, Spartak posted a cheeky tweet of a fake chat with the Argentine superstar.

The club captioned it as a "pain" after the chat showed Lionel Messi outrightly denying the approach.

Now with Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new club, Spartak recreated the same chat with the Portuguese but opted to give it a brutal twist. It was designed as if the Manchester United forward approached Spartak and the club deciding not to talk to him.

The tweet read:

"Pain again. But not for us this time."

Spartak posted the tweet purely for entertainment purposes and it instantly went viral on Twitter. Not sure what Cristiano Ronaldo thinks of it though!

Lionel Messi threatened to leave if PSG signed Cristiano Ronaldo: reports

Earlier, it was reported by El Nacional that Lionel Messi did not want Ronaldo at PSG.

The aforementioned report claims that the Argentine superstar even threatened to leave the club if his fierce rival was signed by Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

🦅 @Ani7ii Ronaldo begging Nasser for a place at PSG to avoid playing Europa League lmao Ronaldo begging Nasser for a place at PSG to avoid playing Europa League lmao 😂😂😂😂😂😂

If the claims are true, it just shows the intense rivalry that still runs deep between the pair.

Both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated football ever since their rise to fame. It is only natural that they might have difficulties getting along with each other in the same team owing to the sheer competition between them.

Ronaldo and Messi have entered the final years of their contracts with Manchester United and PSG respectively. However, they both have an option for another year at their clubs. It will be interesting to see what they decide to do with their future over the next 12 months.

Both players will also likely be playing their last World Cup later this year in Qatar. Both Messi and Ronaldo have won continental trophies with Argentina and Portugal respectively. The 2022 World Cup will be their one last chance to bring home the biggest prize in football.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Imagine If Portugal and Argentina win their groups we could see Ronaldo and Messi play each other in the World Cup final.Imagine If Portugal and Argentina win their groups we could see Ronaldo and Messi play each other in the World Cup final. Imagine 🐐 https://t.co/WKhwnYHvxq

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far