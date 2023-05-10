"Paris's sanction against Messi was a stupid idea" - Samir Nasri blasts PSG over Lionel Messi suspension

Former Arsenal and Manchester City star Samir Nasri recently blasted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s decision to suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks. The Argentine was suspended for a fortnight for his reported unauthorized Saudi Arabia trip. This came a day after the team's 3-1 Ligue 1 home loss against Lorient.

Messi, however, has since returned to training after five days. Nasri has now blasted the Parisian club for their stance on the incident. Speaking to Canal+, Nasri said (via GOAL France):

"Paris's sanction against Messi was a stupid idea. But what message do you send when you suspend him for two weeks, and after five days you reinstate him? Now, either he ends his beautiful story with Barça , or he will take a lot of money in Saudi Arabia. It's 400 million euros a year anyway."

There are now reports that PSG are working on making the Laureus 2023 Sportsperson of the Year winner available against Ajaccio on May 13. They have decided to cut his suspension short after his public apology.

Lionel Messi is also nearing the end of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the 35-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season.

While Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona, Nasri is doubtful of the Catalan club's financial ability to pay the Argentine. He said:

"Barça are interested, but to pay it is another story..."

Lionel Messi has been in good form in PSG

After arriving at PSG on a free transfer in 2021, Lionel Messi had a difficult first season in France. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games for the Parisians.

He has, however, regained his form this term. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 20 goals and has provided 19 assists in 37 matches across competitions this season.

Messi returning from suspension will be a boost for Christophe Galtier's team. With four games remaining in the season, they look well on course to defend their status as the Ligue 1 champions. The Parisians have 78 points from 34 matches and are six points above second-placed Lens.

