Paris Saint-Germain drop out of race for Manchester United star - Reports

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been rumored in recent weeks to be gearing up for a battle over the services of French midfielder Paul Pogba. But it now looks like the two clubs won't have any reason to continue with their tussle anymore.

Reports from France (via Le Parisien) have indicated that Paris Saint-Germain have decided to drop out of the race to sign the Manchester United star. The French giants have now turned their attention to former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Talks between PSG and Paul Pogba are said to have cooled down over the last few days after the Parisians made their intentions clear.

Lionel Messi has become a hot target for the Ligue 1 side after Barcelona confirmed they will not be tying the playmaker to a new deal given their terrible economic status. The Argentine superstar is said to be very close to making a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi will reportedly jet off to Paris in the coming hours to undergo a medical and sign a mega deal worth €40m (£34m) after tax. That would make him the highest-paid footballer in the world, as he would be pocketing a massive €769,000 weekly in the French capital.

Sources have revealed that a lucrative offer close to the one mentioned above was being prepared by the French giants for Pogba. But as things stand, the chances of seeing the midfielder make the switch are almost non-existent.

Pogba's Paris Saint-Germain switch will have to wait

What next for Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Paul Pogba?

There's no clarity as to what the future holds for Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has refused to extend his contract with Manchester United and will become a free agent by the end of next season unless he makes a u-turn.

With a gargantuan offer for Lionel Messi on the horizon, Paris Saint-Germain will surely have no consideration for the midfielder this summer. The Parisians will likely wait for the Frenchman's deal to expire next year before signing him on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will not give up without a fight. The Red Devils are determined to keep one of their prized assets at Old Trafford for the next few years and will almost certainly present him with a tempting offer in the coming weeks.

