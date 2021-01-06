Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino responds to Lionel Messi links

New Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has responded to his club's links with Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi's contract expires in the summer, and he has been persistently linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

When asked whether he would speak to the Barcelona talisman about a potential move to France, Mauricio Pochettino admitted that his focus has been on Paris Saint-Germain's next game and not on Lionel Messi. He said:

"To be honest, we are not talking about that, it has been a crazy period for us, trying to adapt to a new club with meetings, training, preparing for the game tomorrow which is the main objective."

However, the 48-year-old added that any big player is welcome at Paris Saint-Germain.

"We are going to have time to talk in the future, but any big player in the world is always welcome at Paris Saint-Germain."

Could Mauricio Pochettino's appointment persuade Lionel Messi to join Paris Saint-Germain?

Mauricio Pochettino is the new Paris Saint-Germain manager

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as Paris Saint-Germain manager a few days ago, replacing Thomas Tuchel in the process.

The Argentine tactician was constantly suggested as a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. However, he has instead returned to the club where he enjoyed three seasons as a player.

In January 2001, Mauricio Pochettino signed for PSG.



20 years later, he's returning as manager 🔁 pic.twitter.com/C1o3VRvTop — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi shocked Barcelona last summer by announcing his decision to leave the club. Despite interest from Manchester City, a move failed to materialise, and the Argentina international continues to captain the Blaugrana.

Lionel Messi's contract expires in the summer, and there have been no signs from his camp about wanting to sign a new deal.

January 1, 2021. Lionel Messi can now negotiate with another club. pic.twitter.com/k9f6rn66Pg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 1, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has already stated that he wants to play with Lionel Messi once more, having enjoyed a trophy-laden stint with the 33-year old at Barcelona.

Manchester City are the favourites to sign the attacker, though. Manager Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi share a close relationship, with the Spaniard playing a crucial role in Messi's development as a player.

The arrival of Pochettino, combined with the presence of Neymar, could turn Lionel Messi's head towards Paris. The Ligue 1 giants should not have a problem with the Argentine superstar's enormous wages.

A front-three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will comfortably be the most dangerous attacking trio in Europe.

