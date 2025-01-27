Paris Saint-Germain plotting ‘revenge’ move to sign Real Madrid star amid interest from Arsenal: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain are planning to sign Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo as a revenge move against the Spanish giants, as per latest reports. The Brazilian winger has also generated interest from English giants Arsenal.

Over the years, the 24-year-old has developed himself into one of the leading frontmen for Real Madrid alongside Vinicius Jr. Rodrygo's forte lies in his ability to work in tandem with the other attackers and come up with goals and assists in crunch situations. In 27 matches across competitions this season, he has racked up 10 goals and seven assists.

According to a report by French media RMC Sport (h/t Fichajes.net), Paris Saint-Germain see Rodrygo as a future frontman in their attacking lineup. Coach Luis Enrique is reportedly a key component factor driving the operation. The Spanish tactician sees him as a fundamental player to lead the French side's attack.

However, PSG's interest in Rodrygo extends beyond purely sporting reasons. Sources close to the club have revealed that PSG see Rodrygo's signing as a way to get back at Real Madrid for taking Kylian Mbappe away.

Another report by Real Madrid Confidencial states that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta contacted Rodrygo ahead of the January transfer window. The Brazilian's goal contributions will greatly help in compensating for Arsenal's currently out-of-form or injured forwards like Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, and Bukayo Saka.

However, Real Madrid greatly muffled the chances of other European giants signing the Brazilian by offering him a contract extension in 2023. His new €240,385-a-week deal reportedly has a release clause worth one billion euros and will run till 2028.

The exorbitant release clause makes sure that Rodrygo remains untouchable for other European clubs, especially PSG, with whom the club's relations have been tense for years.

"He's scoring in every game" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti praised Rodrygo after his performance vs RB Salzburg

Rodrygo and Carlo Ancelotti - FIFA Intercontinental Cup - Source: Getty

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti waxed lyrical about Rodrygo after Los Blancos thrashed RB Salzburg 5-1 in the UEFA Champions League on January 22. Braces from Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr., and a goal from Mbappe helped Madrid get to the crucial victory to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Speaking to the club's website after the game, Carlo Ancelotti raved about Rodrygo's goalscoring prowess and also praised the likes of Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham.

"He's [Rodrygo] scoring in every game and he's helping us a lot. We have the quality from Mbappé, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Bellingham, Brahim, Valverde's strike. It's a perfect combination of an attacking game and we enjoy it and we'll enjoy it more when the team defends better,” commented Ancelotti.

The win against Salzburg took them to 16th in the Champions League table with 12 points in seven games.

