Champions League: PSG stars complain about referee after defeat against Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players have complained about the match referee after getting knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City on Tuesday night. Ander Herrera and Marco Verratti could not hide their dissatisfaction towards Bjorn Kuipers, the referee who was officiating the match.

Last year's Champions League finalists, PSG, were knocked out by Manchester City. The French champions lost twice in the two-legged semifinal tie with an aggregate score of 4-1.

The Ligue 1 giants entered the match trying to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg. But goals from Riyad Mahrez in the first and second half of the game killed their hopes of securing a comeback.

PSG are still hunting for their first Champions League trophy

PSG star Angel Di Maria was sent off by Bjorn Kuipers in the 69th minute of the game. Ander Herrera and Marco Verratti spoke against the decision and complained about the match referee after their defeat to Manchester City. Herrera clarified that Kuipers' comments against his teammate were not at all agreeable with him.

Speaking after the match, Ander Herrera said:

"We were better for 70 minutes, we had the ball, we can go out with our heads high. We are sad, but we know that it is not easy to be a finalist one year and then to be among the four best the next. At one point he said 'screw you' and we can't accept that."

Marco Verratti also voiced similar concerns, stating that his team were the better side until the red card incident.

"We are disappointed, but I think that until [Angel] Di María's sending off, we were in the game. Against opponents like this it is difficult to control all the details."

PSG will once again return empty handed from the Champions League after being knocked out by the Premier League giants. It's a bitter end to their campaign, after losing out last year in the final against Bayern Munich.

They will now turn their focus to Ligue 1, where they are just a point behind league leaders Lille. PSG have 3 matches left to cut short the deficit and defend their league title.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have made it to their first ever Champions League final. They will face either Chelsea or Real Madrid later this month in an attempt to secure their first European triumph.