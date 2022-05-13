×
"Past is in the past" - PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma opens up on his error against Real Madrid in the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
Ayush Verma
Ayush Verma
News

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to put his Champions League error against Real Madrid behind him. Instead, he wants to focus on his future at the French club.

The Italian custodian shared his views on his debut season in Paris and PSG's Champions League exit in an exclusive interview with AFP (reported via Football Italia).

The 23-year-old Italian joined PSG ahead of the 2021-22 season from AC Milan. He struggled in the early phases but eventually became the first-choice keeper, displacing Keylore Navas in goal.

Talking about his first year in Paris, Donnarumma said that he needs to work harder to cement his first team spot. He added that the team has had a tough season but are committed to working harder to achieve their intended success.

He said (reported via Football Italia):

“I want to stay at PSG. I am happy with my first trophy in the Paris Saint-Germain shirt. I am very proud to belong to this club, which is very ambitious and always aiming higher. When I arrived, I didn’t feel the pressure from the European Championships, although it wasn’t easy to settle in.”

He added:

“It has not been an easy season, I know I can do more, I played half of the matches and I could not give my best, but I am convinced I can give much more to this team and this club.”

PSG keeper Donnarumma on his mistake in the Champions League

The Italian's error in goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League cost his team dearly. Talking about his mistake, he said:

“I don’t feel guilty, not at all. We know what happened, the goal wasn’t a regular goal, but we could have handled the rest of the game better. But now we have to look ahead, the past is in the past, there’s nothing we can do to go back and play Champions League football again.

Donnarumma has made 23 appearances for the Parisian club this season - five of which came in the Champions League. He has kept eight clean sheets in those games and will be keen to return with better numbers next season.

The Ligue 1 giants have already wrapped up the league title this season.

