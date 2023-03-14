Pat Nevin lauds Chelsea man for doing something PSG superstar Lionel Messi would be 'utterly proud of'

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin heaped praise on Mateo Kovacic for his spectacular goal in the Blues' 3-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Croatian international capped off their evening at the King Power Stadium with a stunning scissor-kick from close range as the Pensioners won for the third game in a row in all competitions.

Nevin, who made 193 league appearances for Chelsea, felt even Lionel Messi would be proud of Kovacic's strike. Speaking to the club's official website, he said (via Football.London):

"It is the sort of finish that any player up to the level of Lionel Messi would be utterly proud of, and not just having the ability to do it, but having the imagination to get your body into the right position and then manufacturing the power from the scissor-kick."

Kai Havertz played a cross across the face of goal for Mykhailo Mudryk, who headed it back to Kovacic as the midfielder darted inside the box to connect with it brilliantly.

He unleashed a first-time volley into the far post beyond Leicester custodian Danny Ward despite being under pressure from two home players as Chelsea picked up their second top-flight win in a row.

Since joining from Real Madrid in 2018, Kovacic has scored only six goals for the Blues in over 200 appearances, but almost all of them have been straight out of the top drawer.

Chelsea on the up again?

It's been a good month for the Blues so far, winning all three of their matches as Graham Potter's side seem to have got back in form.

Not only have they won back-to-back games in the Premier League for the first time since September, but they have also overturned a deficit in the Champions League to knock out Borussia Dortmund.

Following a miserable run since the turn of 2023, things are finally looking on the up for heavy-spenders Chelsea, while Potter has found a new lease of life in his job after appearing to be on the brink.

However, it's imperative for the club to keep their momentum going as they remain in 10th position in the league table while a tough draw awaits them in the Champions League last-eight.

Poll : 0 votes