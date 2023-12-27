Patrice Evra predicts final top four in the Premier League this season after incredible Manchester United win over Aston Villa

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra believes the Red Devils will finish fourth in the Premier League with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool above them.

These comments came soon after Erik ten Hag's side completed a miraculous turnaround after going two goals down (21' and 26') to Aston Villa on Tuesday night (December 26).

Youngster Alejandro Garnacho bagged a second-half brace (59' and 71'), which was followed by a Rasmus Hojlund winner in the 82nd minute to seal a 3-2 victory. After their latest success at Old Trafford, Manchester United are placed sixth in the league, with 31 points, five behind Tottenham Hotspur who are fourth.

Claiming that he has seen sufficient positive signs from the Red Devils side, Patrice Evra said at the end of Amazon's broadcast (via United in Focus):

"I think Liverpool, City, Arsenal and the fourth spot, United. I go for United."

A fourth-place finish would seem like a significant accomplishment, given Ten Hag's poor start to the campaign. His team were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing last in Group A, 12 points behind leaders Bayern Munich (16). Copenhagen occupied the second spot (eight), with Galatasaray finishing the beneath them (five).

Evra also believes Liverpool will win the Premier League this year. The Merseysiders are currently on top of the standings, two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who are yet to play in this game week.

Aston Villa are third, having racked up 39 points, while Manchester City find themselves fifth (34) having played two fewer games than Liverpool.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praises Alejandro Garnacho after Aston Villa performance

Alejandro Garnacho (via Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lavished praise on Alejandro Garnacho following his performance in the Red Devils' 3-2 win against Aston Villa. The youngster played two accurate long balls from three attempts, drew three fouls, and made one key pass besides bagging a brace.

Garnacho established himself as a starter under Ten Hag this season, even displacing Marcus Rashford on the left-hand side for the club's last four league fixtures. Addressing the youngster's performance, the Dutch coach said (via United in Focus):

"He played a fantastic game. Now he’s scored twice and it’s a reward for all the effort and work he puts in."

Garnacho has made 25 appearances across competitions this season, bagging five goals and an assist. Expect the 19-year-old to start Manchester United's next league tie against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30).