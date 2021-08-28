Patrice Evra reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Whatsapp conversation as Manchester United announce deal

Patrice Evra has revealed a Whatsapp chat with Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United announced the Portuguese international’s blockbuster return to Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner departs Juventus after three seasons in Turin. Once the player passes his medicals and signs on the dotted line, he will be ready to add to his legacy with the Red Devils.

It was widely reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had initially agreed personal terms with Manchester City. However, the deal fell through and he opted to make a blockbuster return to Manchester United instead. The Portuguese’s decision delighted his former team-mates at Old Trafford, none more so than Patrice Evra.

📝 — Bruno Fernandes pressed Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrice Evra exchanged voice notes with him on WhatsApp, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally intervened too. It was an avalanche of affection #mufc #mujournal



Evra spent three-and-a-half years sharing the pitch with the Portuguese at Manchester United and the two of them have shared a close bond since. A few minutes after the Red Devils announced the signing, the Frenchman revealed that he had been in touch with his old mate. It is impossible to put a chronological stamp on the events, but it does appear that Cristiano Ronaldo knew early on Friday morning that he would return to Old Trafford.

The Frenchman shared a Whatsapp conversation between the two on social media, as relayed by The Mirror, which starts with the Portuguese replying to a previous query.

“My bro. All good. Things going well. And you?" wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

Evra replied with an audio message, perhaps inquiring about his friend’s next move. The Portuguese then informed the former Manchester United left-back that he had decided to return to Old Trafford.

“You're the man. I'm gonna play in our club” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was clear that Evra couldn’t believe what he read, because he responded in disbelief, along with quite a few laughing-crying emojis.

“Stop laughing bro, I'm not your clown” wrote the Frenchman.

The Portuguese responded with an “Ahahaha” before the messages ended. After Manchester United made the official announcement, Evra shared the conversation with the following caption:

“People have to calm down sometimes!!! He say he’s coming home. relaxxx man. now i can post it. BIGGEST TRANSFER IN FOOTBALL HISTORY” wrote Evra

Cristiano Ronaldo to Patrice Evra: “I’m gonna play in our club” 😍🔴 pic.twitter.com/gxXgeXSRu8 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival will massively improve Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival will massively improve Manchester United. While the Red Devils have a plethora of talent in attack, they do lack a proven goalscorer like the Portuguese forward in their team. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will also be a fantastic mentor for young talents like Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

