Paul Brown says Chelsea are looking to bring in a new forward this summer

Daily Star journalist Paul Brown has claimed that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to sign a forward “of some kind” before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

The Blues signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for a £47.5 million fee earlier in July but could add another wide player to their ranks. Chelsea pushed for Leeds United right-winger Raphinha and also tried for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, but lost out on both occasions.

While the Brazilian snubbed their advances to move to Barcelona, Dembele decided to prolong his stay with the Blaugrana by signing a two-year extension.

Garry Hayes @garryhayes Chelsea were sanctioned for three months last season.



The club has new owners with inherited problems.



Manager has a squad full of players from three previous regimes.



And people out here thinking CFC have a divine right to be title favourites.



Brown sees a pattern in the Blues' targets up top and believes a wide man could join their ranks before the end of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

“The fact they were trying to get Raphinha and/or Dembele from Barcelona suggests that the manager wants another forward of some kind.

“They’re still looking in that area, and I think if they can find someone who fits, and the deal is possible, then they will do it.”

Chelsea succumb to consecutive pre-season defeats

Although pre-season fixtures are for experiments to run wild, managers can expect to see results on the pitch. For Chelsea, it is not turning out the way they want it to.

They kicked off their pre-season tour of the United States with a 2-1 win over Club America, but lost their next game to Charlotte FC on penalties. On Saturday, July 20, they endured an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

The Blues squared off against the Gunners in the Florida Cup final, and the result was not kind to Thomas Tuchel’s team. Arsenal put four goals past them, scoring twice each on either side of half time.

While Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard scored in the first half, Bukayo Saka and Albert Lokonga found the back of the net in the second 45.

Chelsea have not finished outside the top four since the 2017/18 season (5th).

The Stamford Bridge outfit were completely overrun in midfield and were in sixes and sevens at the back. Receiving practically no support from midfield, their attack failed to trouble Arsenal’s back line.

Looking to bounce back from the unflattering result, Tuchel’s team will take on Udinese in their final pre-season fixture on July 29.

