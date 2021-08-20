Former Arsenal star feels Chelsea were as dominant as Manchester City against Crystal Palace

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson feels Chelsea were as dominant as Manchester City last weekend following their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Chelsea were clinical in their opening fixture against the Eagles and registered a comfortable win despite star summer signing Romelu Lukaku not being part of the matchday squad. The Belgian was completing his quarantine period.

Merson feels Chelsea's dominant display without even needing to use Lukaku speaks volumes about the squad. The former Arsenal man went on to add that Chelsea looked like a rampant Manchester City side - who have very often outplayed lower-level opponents off the pitch in the Premier League. He said:

"Chelsea reminded me of Man City against Crystal Palace. They just completely and utterly dominated Palace, at the highest level, like we see with Man City a lot of the time at home. Teams turn up and they know they're beaten, and I think we're going to get that at Chelsea now. It was mind-blowing."

The Blues capped off an impressive 2020-21 season with a UEFA Champions League triumph under Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel's arrival at the club in January helped Chelsea restructure the team on the pitch and results followed soon after. The impressive work started by Frank Lampard was lost in transition due to his lack of experience in gelling a squad quickly.

However, Tuchel showed his caliber as a top boss by leading Chelsea to the ultimate glory in Europe. The club have been buoyed by their success from last season and are now keen to add more silverware this time around.

In the summer transfer window, Chelsea addressed their focal weak point - a world-class number nine. They have re-signed Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee of £90m, making them one of the title favorites for the 2021-22 season.

Merson feels City have to sign Harry Kane to compete against Chelsea

Paul Merson feels the current Chelsea side have all the tools necessary to win the Premier League title. He thinks Manchester City will have to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur to compete against Chelsea for the Premier League trophy.

Merson said Lukaku's addition has made Chelsea the outright favorites to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

"Chelsea are paying £90m for a player they let go in Romelu Lukaku. They don't care! They don't think: 'Everyone is going to go mad that we're signing a player for three times what we sold him for!' They just go and sign him. At the time he wasn't ready for Chelsea - he's ready now, he's a better player all round. I think he's a great signing, and a game-changer for Chelsea. Man City have to buy Harry Kane."

Chelsea's next fixture is against fellow London outfit Arsenal on Sunday.

