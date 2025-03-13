Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Chelsea and other Premier League GW29 fixtures

It's literally a 10-game shootout in the Premier League from here on. Now that's not a lot of games and the teams chasing top four have very little margin for error. We saw Manchester City slip up against Nottingham Forest last weekend. Bournemouth also ended up dropping points in a game they should have won against Tottenham Hotspur!

Forest, who hold a two-point lead over Chelsea, sit third in the table. However, Bournemouth in ninth-place are just seven points behind them. So you can just imagine the amount of teams that are now queuing up behind Forest to finish fourth in the table. It is still everything to play for when it comes to securing European qualification for these teams.

Without further ado, let us dive straight into my predictions for Premier League gameweek 29.

Everton vs West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Everton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Everton have been absolutely amazing under David Moyes. He has finally got them playing football! Even when Everton drew against Manchester United, they were still the better team for most parts of that game. It's not like Everton are getting smash and grab wins, they are putting in genuinely good performances.

I do think West Ham are a better team away from home. When they are not under pressure in front of their own fans, the Hammers tend to do well. But I don't think we'll be seeing any of that at Goodison Park on Saturday! I'm backing Everton to secure maximum points and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 West Ham United

Southampton vs Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Wolves will stay up by default, won't they? Leicester and Ipswich can't win a game anyway! If Wolves beat Southampton here, I believe it all but confirms their status in the Premier League for another season. If they fail to get three points here, then the game against Ipswich next month becomes a direct shootout for relegation.

Southampton have been poor all season but I just can't blindly back Wolves to get the win in this one. I say that because Wolves will be without Matheus Cunha. He is their X-factor and I'm not sure how they can be effective going forward without him. I'm going to have to pick Wolves, but I wouldn't be surprised if this ends up being a draw.

Prediction: Southampton 0-1 Wolves

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

What a brilliant result it was for Nottingham Forest against Manchester City last time out. The thing that impressed me the most was, with just 30 minutes to go, they opened the game up and looked like the team that was going to win!

If Forest fail to beat Ipswich on Saturday, the win over City is pointless. They must get another three points and cement their third-place position. Can Forest win? Well, the shackles will be off Ipswich here because they need to win this game. Now that suits Forest so much and I'm backing the visitors to win.

With just 10 games left, Forest can almost seal top four with another win here. If they get three points against Ipswich, I fully expect them to finish not lower than fourth at the end of the season.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Huge game in the race for top four. Over the years, you would've looked at this fixture and thought, 'City win'. But now we all know this one is hard to call! When you go to a place like Etihad as an away team, you need to turn up. If Brighton can do that and play well, there's no way they aren't coming off the pitch without getting a result.

Can Brighton do it? Well, even if Manchester City aren't playing great, the Etihad is still a hard place to go and get the win. I'm going to back City here. However, I must admit that it's purely because of their reputation and not based on how they are playing now. If Brighton win, they go above City in the Premier League table. Now that makes it a must-win game for the hosts and I expect them to get the three points,

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth vs Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Source: Getty

Brentford have enjoyed an outstanding form away from home in recent weeks. How are they doing it? Simple. When they had that dream run at home, they were playing against weaker times. Now their form has swapped around with the reverse fixtures against weaker times being away from home!

Even though Brentford are playing well, I don't see anything but a win for Bournemouth here. That's why the Manchester City vs Brighton game is huge in terms of top four. If Bournemouth win this, whoever loses that game will be in serious trouble when it comes to their Champions League qualification dreams.

It was bordering on ridiculous how Bournemouth gave away their 2-0 lead and conceded a draw against Tottenham last time out. They absolutely dominated that game against a struggling Spurs side. I expect them to bounce back here though.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Brentford

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

When Mikel Arteta refused to bring Raheem Sterling on against Manchester United, I thought it wasn't the right decision. They had to win that game and I can't believe he didn't play at all! Sterling impressed me against PSV in the Champions League. In fact, I thought he was one of Arsenal's best players in the second leg.

What do I even say about Chelsea? They bored Leicester into submission last weekend! The way they are playing, I don't see how they can beat Arsenal here. Chelsea have no threat up front with Nicolas Jackson unavailable. I've always said that Christopher Nkunku is more of a no.10 and you can't expect or rely on him to do what a no.9 does.

Arsenal need to win this game. A defeat to Chelsea would pull the Gunners back into the race to finish in the top four. They are now 15 points behind Liverpool and just eight points ahead of Manchester City in fifth-place. Another loss and you would have to start worrying about them finishing inside the top four and I can't believe I'm saying that!

Chelsea are a better team when Cole Palmer is firing, but without Jackson he has struggled. I expect Palmer to find more space to operate in during this game, but I'm not sure Chelsea have enough to trouble Arsenal. Sterling is not eligible to play against his parent club, so I expect Mikel Merino to continue in attack. I'm not a big fan of the midfielder playing there, but what else can Arsenal do now?

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Source: Getty

It all comes down to Tottenham's match against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, where they are trailing 1-0 after the first leg. No point if Tottenham win all their remaining Premier League games but get knocked out of the Europa League. I worry for Spurs because they were lucky to get something out of that Bournemouth game. Ange Postecoglou's men were battered in that one.

I'm actually backing Fulham to secure a comfortable win. It's crazy how none of us gave them a chance to finish in Europe at the start of the season. Now I think they can secure a European berth after they get the three points here!

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Manchester United FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

I don't think it was fun watching Manchester United in the draw against Arsenal. They sat back and booted the ball away throughout the game. Even though they looked a different side on the counter, I wouldn't want to watch this every week if I were a United fan.

To be fair to Ruben Amorim, you have to start somewhere to usher in the makeover that's much-needed at Old Trafford. I find it hard to pick a Manchester United win every week, but Leicester are so poor. I don't expect Leicester to get anything from this game.

Pretty much like Spurs, United should also focus on the Europa League. That is all they have to play for now. Maybe trying out a few young players from the academy would be a great idea against Leicester!

Prediction: Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United

