Paul Merson predicts Liverpool vs Arsenal, Newcastle vs Chelsea and other Premier League GW36 fixtures

The Premier League is drawing to a close in a couple of weeks' time. Liverpool may have wrapped up the league title, but all of the other top clubs in England still have a lot left to fight for in the coming weeks.

That includes both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur as well, thanks to their wins in the Europa League semi-finals. The final is now a massive chance at redemption for both clubs in what has been a disastrous league campaign. If you win the Europa League final, you are in the market to sign £60-70 million players. But if you lose, you have to settle within the £20-30 million transfer market.

Did you know that the Europa League final is actually before the end of the season this time around? I thought it would be like the Champions League final, so this is a big surprise for me! Manchester United or Tottenham could have a lap of honour with the trophy if it all goes well for them. On the other hand, whoever loses wouldn't even want to play that final game of the season.

On that note, let us dive straight into my predictions for gameweek 36 in the Premier League:

Southampton vs Manchester City

Manchester City FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is the perfect game for Manchester City at this stage of the season. I can see them cruising to a win here. City have started to win football matches again, however, they haven't been amazingly great or anything. They are definitely nowhere near the team we've seen in the past. But considering how this season has played out, I believe simply winning games is all that matters to them now!

I'm expecting them to secure Champions League qualification with a win this weekend. I wouldn't be surprised if they finished second at the end of the season either. These results are still covering over the cracks for City at the moment. So even if they finish second this season, they won't win the league next year.

Prediction: Southampton 0-3 Manchester City

Fulham vs Everton

Everton FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Everton were cruising at 2-0 against Ipswich Town and that game ended 2-2. I couldn't believe it, that was weird! This is a nothing game if I'm being honest. I would even call it a holiday match. Obviously, Everton's big game is coming up next week when they play for the last time at Goodison Park and Fulham have nothing to play for now!

Antonee Robinson has been linked with a move to join one of the big guns in the Premier League this summer. I believe he has already proven himself at this level and these last few games won't stand in the way of him getting a big transfer.

I'm not looking forward to watching this game though, nothing in it for anyone.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Everton

Wolves vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Leicester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Wolves were unlucky at times in that loss against Manchester City last time out. They were on a run of six straight wins, which is incredible considering how they started the season. That will be the challenge for newly-promoted teams like Leeds United, Burnley and the Championship Playoff winners next season. Can they win six games on the trot? That kind of a run is required if you're in a relegation dogfight in the Premier League.

Matheus Cunha is expected to leave Wolves this summer with Manchester United strongly linked with wanting to sign him. I think he'll enjoying playing alongside Bruno Fernandes, they could shine together. But the only problem I have with Cunha is the fact that he misses six or seven games in a season due to his disciplinary issues. There is no doubt about his ability, but if you are being paid big bucks to play for a club like Manchester United, you can't miss games through suspension!

I expect goals in this game. Brighton will have a go at Wolves and that could allow the hosts to punish the Seagulls. Lots of entertainment, points shared.

Prediction: Wolves 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Ipswich Town vs Brentford

Brentford FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Brentford have been outstanding this season. You look at the way they play, the players they have recruited over the last few years and you realise what a phenomenal job Thomas Frank has done at the club. When big managerial jobs become available in the Premier League, he is not mentioned with any real conviction and I find that quite surprising because he's a top manager.

The real challenge for Brentford this summer will be whether they can keep hold of players like Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa. Whoever gets Mbeumo, will be signing a player and a half. He's a proper team player and has added goals to his game this season. I'm convinced he will join a big club this summer.

I expect Ipswich to make it difficult for Brentford at the start. But I just think the visitors have enough quality to get past it and secure the three points.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 0-3 Brentford

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a must-win game for Aston Villa. I would even say that this game will probably decide their campaign as a whole! If Villa don't win here, whoever that wins during Newcastle vs Chelsea will qualify for the Champions League. Let's not forget that Villa also have an atrocious goal difference compared to the other teams around them.

Ollie Watkins will be key to Villa's chances in this game and he should start in my opinion. I wouldn't want Marco Asensio in the starting line-up though. I just think he's the kind of player who is better off when he comes on as a substitute. He is very effective in changing the dynamics of games from the bench.

Villa face Tottenham and Manchester United after this game. Considering both of those teams play the Europa League final soon, they wouldn't really care about the match against Villa. So if Unai Emery's men can beat Bournemouth, which I think they will, I expect them to be in the driving seat to qualify for Champions League.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

What an exciting football match! Chelsea have hit a bit of form lately so this is a hard one to call. But I still have to go with Newcastle here. I just think home advantage will be a massive factor in this game. St James' Park will be rocking and when you look at it, Newcastle are flying at home, winning each of their last four games.

Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo playing as the double pivot against Liverpool added some bite to Chelsea's midfield. I know Liverpool were not at their best after the title celebrations, but that was still a good performance from the Chelsea duo. Cole Palmer tucking away the penalty in the end will also be a huge psychological boost for him.

If I'm not mistaken, Chelsea haven't won at this ground for three or four years now! I'd be shocked if Chelsea got anything from this game. If Aston Villa fail to win this weekend, Chelsea wouldn't mind losing against Newcastle. I wouldn't be surprised if Newcastle make a late push to finish second either. I don't expect Arsenal to beat Liverpool and if Newcastle can win this game and beat the Gunners next week, they can go above Mikel Arteta's men!

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Chelsea

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Manchester United v Athletic Club - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

The feel good factor from the win over Athletic Bilbao will still be there at Old Trafford this weekend. And I fully expect Manchester United to make it count against a struggling West Ham. Graham Potter is on a horrendous run of form, having not won in the last eight games! United could punish them bad if they're not careful here.

Mason Mount netted a couple of big goals in the second leg win over Bilbao. That will be a huge boost for him. With Amad Diallo also returning from injury, Ruben Amorim maybe has a decent chance of lifting silverware in the Europa League final. Anyway, three points but no clean sheet for United in this one!

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 West Ham United

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City

Nottingham Forest FC v Brentford FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a big local derby in England. I don't think Leicester will go down easily considering the rivalry between the sides. When you look at Nottingham Forest's last two games, it looked like winnable fixtures. But unfortunately, both Brentford and Crystal Palace were in form and that cost them.

Forest will have a difficult game again this weekend. I expect Leicester to make it tough for them. But I still think Forest will snatch a narrow win in this one. If Champions League qualification has to be in their control till the final game of the season against Chelsea, Forest have to win here, and I believe they'll do it.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

FK Bodo/Glimt v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

Tottenham managed to get a big result in the Europa League. I've always said that they are a decent team when they have all their players fit and ready to play. I think Spurs are heading in that direction with many of them now returning into the mix. This is the perfect time for these players to return as well. Tottenham have nothing to play for in the league and slowly ease these players back into action before the Europa League final.

I can see plenty of goals in this game. Both Tottenham and Crystal Palace will have a go at each other and I expect a thriller in north London.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Arsenal

PSG v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty

Arsenal will want to make a statement at Anfield on Sunday. The season has quickly fizzled out into nothingness for the Gunners and they need a win. If they lose this game, Newcastle could just be a point behind them in the table.

I thought Arsenal were a bit unlucky against PSG. They had to score in the first 20 minutes and that did not happen. Arsenal quickly lost momentum and ended up losing the game. I don't think Arsenal were the best team in the Champions League like Mikel Arteta claimed after the game. If they were, they would be in the final!

The new Champions League format ensure that the consistently best teams win the competition. If you can't win a two-legged game, you are not a better team than your opponents! You had 180 minutes and you failed to beat PSG, that is the bottom line.

Credit to PSG. They beat all the English teams on their way to the final. We know that the Premier League is the toughest league in the world. Teams like Manchester United and Tottenham who are 15th and 16th in our league are playing the Europa League final! So PSG deserve an applause for doing it the hard way. I'm not changing my mind about Inter in the final though!

I expect some changes to happen at Liverpool this summer. I look at someone like Harvey Elliot, who is excellent when he comes off the bench. But if he has to start a game, he rarely has the same impact. Liverpool could look to move on some players like that if they want to leave. I would keep them as squad players because we've seen Arsenal struggling without enough options this season. But it also depends on whether these players want to continue in limited roles.

Barring an Arsenal win on penalties in 2020, the Gunners have not won at Anfield since 2012. Can you believe it? 13 years, that is unbelievable! That trend looks set to continue.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

About the author Paul Merson Paul Merson is a former professional footballer who is best known for his stint with Arsenal. He won five major trophies in a career spanning over 12 years with the Gunners and remains a firm fan-favorite at the club.



After his retirement, Merson has continued to be involved in the beautiful game as a media personality. Know More