Paul Merson predicts Manchester City vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW30 fixtures

The Premier League is back after the international break this weekend, and things are starting to heat up as we're approaching the business end of the season. This is set to be a massive weekend in the competition, with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool battling it out in the title race.

Psychologically, this week has huge prospects for everyone. Arsenal lost the league by five points last year and they've got their biggest game of the season against Manchester City this week. The title race is tight right now, and any result in this fixture will have major ramifications.

The relegation battle is also beginning to produce competitive fixtures, with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Luton Town in a race to escape the drop. Without further ado, here are my predictions for this weekend's Premier League matches.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Newcastle and West Ham have got to start somewhere when it comes to winning trophies. If that requires them to fight for a European spot, they need to work towards it and focus on getting the right results, especially in matches like these.

With the fair play rules now in place, teams are realizing that they can’t just rely on a massive cash injection to propel them to glory. We thought getting all that money would help Newcastle United turn things around massively, but that isn’t how it has panned out.

Newcastle are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League table and need to start picking up points. They have had loads of injuries, but that’s the case with most other teams. Newcastle may not find this game comfortable, but I do expect them to win.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-0 West Ham United

Chelsea vs Burnley

If Burnley enjoy a lot of possession and play their natural game, then Chelsea could get frustrated because the Clarets can cause problems. But with the quality that the Blues got, they just need a few moments to win the game.

Chelsea have too much quality going forward. Burnley are the kind of team that big clubs would relish going up against, because the Clarets will come out swinging. They are not going to sit back and just take the punches, and that could play right into Chelsea's hands.

As far as Mauricio Pochettino is concerned, I think it's a ‘C minus’ in terms of performances so far. He could do better. I know they've had injuries and he's come into a chaotic environment, but they shouldn't be a mid-table team.

Chelsea have made it to the Carabao Cup final and are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, so they've done well in knockout tournaments. In cup competitions, you don't need to be consistent. Chelsea just haven't got that kind of consistency that helps them do well in the Premier League.

Burnley are a funny side. They play decently on most days but then shoot themselves in the foot and lose a lot of games. The Chelsea fans will be on Burnley’s backs throughout the game at Stamford Bridge. I don't expect Burnley to take anything away from this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Burnley

Sheffield United vs Fulham

Sheffield have to win this match. Six weeks ago, you might have looked at their fixtures and thought that they'd have it relatively easier this month. The way Fulham have gone about their business in recent weeks, however, it looks like Chris Wilder’s men will be staring down the barrel this weekend.

Fulham have earned convincing victories against Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham and will be a handful to deal with for Sheffield. The Cottagers have been doing so well and if they turn up with the right attitude, they are going to win this one.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-3 Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace

This game has taken on a lot of significance with the way things have transpired in recent weeks. This is a massive game for both sides with the relegation battle heating up.

Nottingham Forest have got to win their next two home games. They play Palace on Saturday and Fulham on Tuesday at the City Ground and the showdown with Marco Silva’s side hardly looks like it holds great prospects for Forest.

Nottingham Forest need to win against Palace. They've got a four-point deduction, and it's pulled them right back into the relegation zone. Luton Town are now ahead of them but there is a deficit of only one point.

Crystal Palace have got to play their way but will be without some of their best players. Nottingham Forest are likely to pick up a narrow but crucial victory this weekend.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Everton

This is yet another Everton game that’s hard to call. There are no easy games when you're down at the bottom. Everton are one of those teams that are a nightmare for football pundits because you never know what you're going to get with them.

Everton are the only team embroiled in the relegation battle that have that X-factor in them that helps them get big results. You wouldn't be surprised if Everton nicked a draw against the big teams - they have the ability to hurt any side.

Bournemouth can be a tricky team to beat every now and then, and they will make it hard for Everton. I think this game could end in a draw.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town

How do you thrash Aston Villa 4-0 at Villa Park and then go on and get absolutely destroyed by Fulham the next game? Tottenham are yet another side that needs to find consistency. The final scoreline in that hammering they suffered at Craven Cottage could have been much worse than 3-0.

I think Spurs’ journey has been so topsy-turvy that it's difficult to predict whether they'll make it to the Champions League next season. Their home record is not great and inconsistency on your home turf is not a habit that teams that harbour Champions League aspirations can hope to accommodate.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are likely to bounce back this weekend. From Luton's point of view, it's going to be about damage limitation here when they visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Luton Town

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gary O’Neil’s time in charge of Wolves has been quite a ride. Despite their FA Cup loss against Coventry, there is a sense of optimism at the club.

Wolves rely heavily on their front three and if those three are not playing well, it's like the bite gets taken out of the wolf. If Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-Chan are all available, they could cause serious trouble. All three players are doubtful to feature in this game and are likely to miss out.

Without their most lethal players, Wolves are not going to be at their best in the final third this weekend. Aston Villa have been impressive this season and could take Wolves to the cleaners on Saturday.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford vs Manchester United

When you're chasing two teams down in the top-four race, it's always difficult, and Manchester United currently find themselves in that unenviable position. Despite their heroics against Liverpool in the FA Cup, the Red Devils have been inconsistent this season.

Their victory against Liverpool is the kind of result that could galvanize a team. It felt like the old days were back at Manchester United. They are now up against Coventry in the semi-final and it looks like an easy route to the final. It still feels hard to put your money on Manchester United, however, because of how scattershot they seem every now and then.

With Bryan Mbeumo back, Brentford will be excellent to watch going forward. When Mbeumo plays, Ivan Toney is a far better player, and Man United's vulnerability at the back could hurt them this weekend.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Manchester United

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

I think this is a hard game for Liverpool. A lot of people might think that Liverpool could just turn up and get the result here but Brighton, despite their struggles, are not going to be that easy to push aside. Brighton are yet another unpredictable team that turns up on the odd weekend.

We've got to that stage of the season where you have to win every game, especially when you're chasing the title. This is a rather difficult phase because we've just had the international break and the players have been travelling and could be weary. For Liverpool, it's one of those games that they just need to get out of the way.

I don't see this being a walkover by any stretch of the imagination, but Jurgen Klopp's men should back themselves to pull off a narrow win here.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City vs Arsenal

If Kyle Walker and John Stones don't play, I don't see Arsenal not getting a result here. If all the players are fit for City, they will win this, because they just turn up and win big football matches. This result will hinge on the fitness of the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Walker and Stones.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves - the Gunners are still well behind City in terms of overall quality, because it is scary how good Pep Guardiola's side can be when they are on song. They've won 19 and drawn three since last tasting defeat against Aston Villa in December. That's what Arsenal are up against.

I know plenty of people fancy Arsenal to finally go to the Etihad and get a great result, but a fully fit City are about as tough as they come. If you're a Liverpool fan, you'd want Arsenal to win this one, because City's fixtures get ridiculously favourable after this match. I think they'll go on and win another treble if they beat the Gunners this weekend.

This is the match of the weekend. The goal difference between the two sides is massive right now. If Arsenal win this game, they go four points clear of City and with that goal difference, it could prove to be decisive in the title race. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment, however, and we could see a draw in this match.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-1 Arsenal