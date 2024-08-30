Paul Merson predicts Manchester United vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW3 fixtures 

The Premier League returns with a set of intriguing fixtures this weekend and I believe it is critical for the teams to enter the international break in the right momentum. All of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have done what we've expected them to do, with Brighton also among the four teams, who have won both their games so far.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United sit just outside the top four and will look to add to the four points they both notched up over the first two weekends. Chelsea secured a thumping 6-2 win over Wolves, and the Blues will hope they can get another victory on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Undoubtedly, the Manchester United vs Liverpool clash at Old Trafford is the blockbuster tie of this weekend's fixtures. Without further ado, here are my predictions for Premier League gameweek 3.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

It's a big test for Arsenal this weekend. Brighton have enjoyed a flying start to the new season and considering Arsenal's fixtures after the international break, the pressure will be on them to deliver here. Mikel Arteta's men face both Tottenham and Manchester City away from home after the break and a win on Saturday is an absolute necessity in my opinion.

Arsenal nicked that game off Aston Villa last weekend with second half goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey. I actually thought Villa were the better team in the second half, but Arteta will take great inspiration from that win. Let's not forget that this fixture literally cost them the league title last season.

Fabian Hurzeler has enjoyed the perfect start as the new Brighton boss. The young manager secured a statement win over Manchester United last time out. And I totally expect them to make it hard for Arsenal at the Emirates. Ultimately, I do feel the Gunners will have just enough to prevail and come away with the win.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

Southampton FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a massive game of football. Nottingham Forest managed to secure a really important win away to Southampton last time out. Wolves, on the other hand, have been really struggling. They were a complete disaster against Chelsea.

There's so much riding on this game and both teams will be desperate to try and win it. Wolves need to get going, they've not really set the tone in each of their two games so far. Both teams' priority will be to retain their top-flight status this season and Forest can take a confident step in that direction if they secure a win here. If you start with seven points from three matches, you'll be a lot more confident in avoiding the drop and I have a feeling Forest are going in that direction.

Wolves definitely miss Pedro Neto. They really punched above their weight last season, but the poor finish to that campaign has sort of carried on to the current one. Gary O'Neil needs an X-factor in his team and without someone stepping up to become just that, they could be in trouble.

I'm backing Nottingham Forest to get a win, but it will be a very tight game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Wolves

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Aston Villa will be kicking themselves after losing to Arsenal last weekend. They played well enough to get something out of that game, but walked away with nothing in the end. I liked what I saw from them on the counter-attack, they could trouble some big teams if they keep doing that well.

I saw Leicester in their opening game against Tottenham and I thought they could've really been blown away. There wasn't enough in that performance for me to think they will stand a chance against Villa.

I have a feeling this will be a tough campaign for Villa in the Champions League. It's never easy with all the travel involved. It could turn out to be like what happened to Newcastle United last season. Villa should be fine in the league this weekend though, no doubt!

Prediction: Leicester City 0-3 Aston Villa

Ipswich Town vs Fulham

Manchester City FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is where Ipswich Town's season really starts. They suffered defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City but those losses will not define their season. Now we'll start knowing if they can actually take points off mid-table teams and retain their top-flight status by the end of the season.

Despite their loss, Fulham were good against Manchester United in the opening game of the season. Marco Silva's men did well in terms of bouncing back, thanks to goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi against Leicester. In my opinion, Smith Rowe really needed that goal. He joined as Fulham's club-record signing and did not impress me against Manchester United.

However, this goal against Leicester last week truly has the potential to kick-start his career in the right direction. It's a great transfer overall as well, with Arsenal getting decent money and Smith Rowe deservedly earning more playing minutes at a competitive club. If he plays regularly at Fulham, I strongly believe he has a chance making a comeback to the England national team.

In terms of the result this weekend, I'm backing Ipswich to secure their first points since returning to the Premier League.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-1 Fulham

Brentford vs Southampton

Liverpool FC v Brentford FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

I worry for Southampton. They destroyed Newcastle in the first game without scoring. I thought they'd beat Nottingham Forest last time out, but they were truly second-best in that game and that is definitely a concern.

I can't see anything but a Brentford win in this fixture because they just have players who can really hurt Southampton. The Bees have also signed Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool - two clever signings. If you wait till Ivan Toney's departure to sign them, the other clubs would've known Brentford have money on them, leading to slightly inflated prices.

Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo are talented forward players. However, I don't expect either of them to score 15 league goals. So ultimately their aspirations will be based on whether they can keep Toney.

If Brentford can make it to six points before the international break by winning at home to Southampton, they should be safe in the battle to avoid relegation.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Southampton

Everton vs Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Everton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

I have to say this is a cup final - I don't see it any other way! If Everton lose again, that would be three defeats in a row for them. Let's be honest, Bournemouth is a team they would've expected to be taking points from in the first place. Everton also face Aston Villa after the international break, so it's important they turn things around this weekend.

The major concern for Everton at the moment is the amount of goals they're leaking. They have conceded the most goals (7) after the first two matches and are rooted to the bottom of the table. But on a positive note, their fixtures look much better after the game against Villa and a little bit of momentum could go a long way in their fight to stay in the top-flight. If Everton are still in the bottom-three by the end of October, I can't see them avoiding relegation.

Bournemouth have done quite well so far. I thought they should've beaten Newcastle in the last game and were unlucky to concede the equaliser. They have signed Evanilson from Porto, but I doubt he can replicate the numbers produced by Dominic Solanke. The league in England is a higher level and he could struggle to fill the void left by the former Liverpool and Chelsea star.

I don't want to go against Everton. It's their cup final and I don't expect them to lose this must-win game.

Prediction: Everton 1-0 Bournemouth

West Ham vs Manchester City

Manchester City FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a difficult game for Manchester City. West Ham have enough talent while going forward and I think they will cause problems to the reigning champions. If City are forced to play without Rodri again, this can prove to be a tough test.

Irrespective of whether Jeremy Doku or Savinho plays for City, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have an exciting battle to deal with in the wide areas - definitely something to keep an eye on. Ilkay Gundogan is now back at City and it's a great signing in my opinion. Gundogan and Rodri in the middle of the pitch feels like a cheat code.

Even Erling Haaland was quite brilliant last week against Ipswich, but the only problem for City is if he gets injured. It's true that they could rely on false-nine then. However, that system is not going to be successful for them over an extended run of games. I'm backing City to win, but I wouldn't be surprised if this ends in a draw.

Prediction: West Ham 0-2 Manchester City

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a good game for Chelsea to be playing just before the international break. I just hope they don't become a flat-track bully. At the end of last season, they beat the likes of Bournemouth, Tottenham and West Ham. The Blues started the new campaign with a loss to City, but beat Wolves 6-2 in the second game. It is going to be the matches against the big teams that define Chelsea's season.

They definitely have enough in them to beat Crystal Palace. But consistency is key, it can't be like in the recent past, where they have a 9/10 display and then follow it up with 4/10 in the following week. Having said that, I expect Chelsea to beat smaller teams.

There seems to be no way back for Raheem Sterling at Chelsea. But if they can't move him on, it's another problem. Enzo Maresca can freeze him out of the first team squad, but they still have to pay him astronomical wages. There's talks over a swap deal for Jadon Sancho to offload Sterling, Chelsea will be hoping to find a solution soon.

With all due respect to Crystal Palace, I think this is going to be a routine victory for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Everton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Tottenham had a brilliant result when they beat Everton 4-0 last weekend. But I'm backing Newcastle to win this one. This is a real test for Spurs, especially considering they're playing away from home. In the past, I've seen Tottenham getting destroyed on the road in this particular fixture, so it's a big test for them psychologically as well.

The fans at St James' Park will definitely be up for this game. It'll be a different atmosphere there on Sunday. Tottenham have a lot to lose here and if they come out of this test unscathed, it'll be a huge positive for them.

That second half performance against Leicester did not really impress me and that is exactly why I feel Newcastle could beat them in this clash.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

What a huge game this is going to be! I thought Manchester United were decent against Brighton, but they were unlucky. The disallowed goal made no sense to me. I don't like it. The ball was going in anyway and you can't argue that Joshua Zirkzee did it intentionally.

If the game against Brighton had at least been a draw, there wouldn't have been any concerns about Manchester United. From what I saw in the opening game against Fulham, they are definitely a team that can play good football. But there's definitely a lot of pressure on them now and that could be tough to navigate.

Liverpool have been excellent under Arne Slot so far this season. I like how they've signed Federico Chiesa for just £11 million, very good deal. He gives you energy, pace and he's a full international for Italy. If Chiesa was English, he'd cost at least £40 million. I'm a big fan of him and at that price point, it's just a really brilliant deal.

There was also visible frustration from Trent Alexander-Arnold when he was subbed off in the last game. I don't think that being an issue when it comes to his contract though. In fact, I like that he's annoyed. That is the attitude all top players have, they want to play every minute for their teams.

Another player I'd like to touch upon is Marcus Rashford and he desperately needs a goal. Against Fulham, he showed what he can do best albeit in patches. It's all about the confidence at this stage, he needs a goal or two to regain his best form inside the final third. There's the Jadon Sancho situation as well and I feel he's not playing for Manchester United again, his exit should be done very soon.

Despite Liverpool's red-hot form, I'm backing this clash to end in a 2-2 draw. There's definitely goals in this one and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds on Sunday!

