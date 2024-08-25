Paul Merson reacts as Chelsea defeat Wolves 6-2 in Premier League

Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson has waxed lyrical of Chelsea after their thumping 6-2 Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (August 25).

In a rousing start at the Molineux, Nicolas Jackson fired the Blues into a second-minute lead. Matheus Cunha equalised for Wolves in the 27th minute, but Cole Palmer - with a brilliant strike on the cusp of half-time - put Enzo Maresca's side back in front.

The hosts were back on level terms - with Jorgen Strand Larsen - equalising in the sixth minute of stoppage time. After the break, though, it was all Chelsea. Noni Madueke starred with a hat-trick - with Palmer providing him a hat-trick of assists - while 'new' signing Joao Felix also got himself on the scoresheet.

Following the Blues' resounding win, Merson tweeted:

"Massive win away from home! 6 goals anywhere in the Prem is some going!! COYB"

It was a rousing first league win of the campaign for the Blues, having lost 2-0 at home to four-time defending champions Manchester City a week earlier.

Maresca's side had rebounded from that setback with a 2-0 home win over Servette in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off in midweek.

"We gave a great performance in the second half" - Chelsea striker Noni Madueke

Chelsea hitman Noni Madueke acknowledged his side's 'great' second-half performance in the resounding win at Wolves. With the game level at 2-2, the 22-year-old put the Blues back in front in the 49th minute.

Madueke scored his second of the night nine minutes later before he bagged his first senior hat-trick five minutes later. The Englishman said (as per BBC) about his exploits:

"That was my first senior hat-trick. I've had a few braces in my career but never a hat-trick, so I am delighted with that and to win the game. We always come into every game confident, and we try to take the initiative."

Commenting on his side's second-half resurgence, Madueke continued:

"We started the game really well then let them back into it midway through the first half, through our own sloppiness but credit to the boys for the way we came out in the second half.

"There was frustration that the goals we gave away were cheap - I gave a foul away on the edge of the box, which I probably shouldn't have given away, but that's football. We regrouped and gave a great performance in the second half especially."

The Blues next take on Servette away on Thursday (August 29) in the concluding leg of the Conference League playoff.

