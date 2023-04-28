Paul Merson's predictions for Arsenal vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Tottenham and other Premier League GW34 fixtures

With Manchester City thumping Arsenal 4-1 in midweek, the Premier League title race looks to have been decided. But we’ve got some very interesting games this weekend that could dictate the relegation battle.

The race for the top four could also be decided soon. Aston Villa will welcome Manchester United to Villa Park in a match that could have major ramifications in the race for a Champions League berth. Liverpool and Spurs remain on the periphery with an outside chance of making it to Europe’s elite competition.

There is plenty to look forward to in the Premier League this week. Here are my predictions for Gameweek 34.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

West Ham have completely and utterly picked up since their 5-1 defeat against Newcastle United. They've done well ever since, going unbeaten in five of their last six games.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace never looked like scoring against Everton or Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last two matches. I don't see them breaking down David Moyes' side either.

The Hammers have a tricky set of games coming up and could really make a push for the Europa Conference League title. They'll look to win here and should be able to get all three points.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton suffered a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest in midweek. They get into positions where they can kick on and maybe book a berth in Europe but proceed to squander it. It happened gainst Fulham a few weeks ago and it happened against Forest on Wednesday night.

Wolves are safe now. They shouldn't have been where they were with the players they've got. But I can't see them getting a win over Brighton at the AMEX this weekend.

Prediction: Brighton 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

Brentford's 2-0 win over Chelsea in midweek didn't come across as shocking. They should be able to get a rather comfortable victory on the weekend against Forest.

Nottingham have been atrocious away from home. If they can win the rest of their games at the City Ground, they'll be safe. Looking at the fixtures, Everton look most likely to suffer the drop. They might get four points tops from the rest of their games.

Despite this, Forest will keep a keen eye on the result of Leicester City's game against Everton this weekend as a draw in that one will keep them above the drop zone without needing to win this weekend.

Prediction: Brentford 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

This will be an interesting game. Manchester United were all over Spurs in the first half of their 2-2 draw on Thursday night. They made some changes subsequently and things were all over the place for Manchester United and Spurs probably deserved to win by the end of it.

Aston Villa are flying under Unai Emery. Last week against Fulham, they were dominant and did not let Fulham register even one shot on target. Villa trail United by six points in the table. But Manchester United have two games in hand over them. Personally, I think United have booked a berth in the Champions League.

It's a big game and a win will help Villa put pressure on United for a top four spot. But United have a rather favorable set of fixtures coming up. I think the two teams are going to play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa

Fulham vs Manchester City

The way Man City were playing against Arsenal makes me wonder who could beat them? They are head and shoulders above the rest of the competition. City are flying and it's as good as it gets. They are set to become league leaders and they look likely to win every game from this point on.

Arsenal never turned up against City in the potential title decided and they got blown away. Pep Guardiola has taken City to another level and how they just brushed aside a very good football team in a crunch encounter was simply incredible.

If Manchester City don't get complacent, they will cruise to another comfortable victory here. Fulham play good football but I don't see them putting one over on Manchester City.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Leeds United

Bournemouth are safe now. This is a big game for Leeds United who are currently 16th in the table. Bournemouth beat Southampton in midweek. It was a good result for them. Leeds United play one way. They play frantic football.

Even though they've changed managers, they continue to play the same. No one has been able to come and change it.

But they've got to have a go at Bournemouth this weekend. They've got to win this game. They play Man City away, Newcastle at home, West Ham United away and Tottenham at home after this.

They need to get something positive out of this game against the Cherries. Leeds play such gung-ho football and it might help them in getting something out of this matchup.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Leeds United

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Newcastle United haven't gone around and thrown money even though they've got rich owners. They brought in an excellent manager and made some excellent signings. Fair play to them, they've done a great job by being judicious with their resources.

The Champions League will be a better place with them and their fans. As long as they have their eye on the ball, they will blow Southampton away.

The Magpies did go through a dip in form but have now won seven out of their last eight games. Southampton don't stand a chance against this high-flying Newcastle team.

Prediction: Newcastle 3-0 Southampton

Liverpool vs Tottenham

I've got to go with Liverpool here. They've won their last three matches on the trot. They could win all their games from here on in but even then, it's unlikely to be enough to get them a place in the Champions League.

Spurs got booed off in the first half of the game against Manchester United. The substitutions Erik ten Hag made absolutely impeded United's momentum on Thursday night. The personnel changes brought Spurs back into the game. Otherwise, Tottenham could have really suffered.

Liverpool seem to have worked out a formula of late. Trent has done an excellent job of late for Jurgen Klopp's side. They look hungry up front and they are playing with a lot of confidence now. If Villa beat Man United, then Liverpool have a half-chance of making it to the Champions League.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs Everton

This is an absolutely humongous game in the relegation battle. It's the biggest game of the weekend for me. Leicester City have done decently in recent weeks. They beat Wolves last weekend and drew with Leeds United in midweek.

They should win this one and if they win this one, they will go four points clear of Everton. The Goodies have a very difficult set of fixtures coming up and Leicester should be able to make home advantage count on Monday night when the two sides lock horns.

I saw Everton play out a goalless draw last week at Crystal Palace and I think the only way they have a chance of survival is if they play for a draw in each of their remaining games.

I don't see them winning another football match this season. Whoever loses this game might as well turn the lights off because the season is as good as over for them.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Everton

Arsenal vs Chelsea

I just don't see this being a hard game for Arsenal. I'd be shocked if Chelsea won. I'm looking at their fixtures and wondering where their next win could be coming from. Sure, they've got Nottingham Forest at home coming up but that's the only relatively easy-looking fixture.

I don't see anything but an Arsenal win here. Given Chelsea's squad depth, they should not be in the position they are in. Chelsea don't have a good centre-forward. They can't seem to figure out where the goals are coming from.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

