Paul Merson's predictions for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace and four other Premier League GW21 fixtures

Kevin de Bruyne's triumphant Premier League return for Manchester City was the talk of the town last weekend as the Belgian maestro notched up a goal and an assist to spearhead his side to a thrilling win against Newcastle United.

Sometimes when he plays, he looks head and shoulders above his peers - its almost as if he's playing against a bunch of 12 year olds! De Bruyne's decision making is off the charts and he sees things no one can, making him one of the finest players to grace the Premier League. He gives Manchester City a massive advantage and makes them the team to beat this season despite the fact that they trail Liverpool by two points.

In my opinion, he's definitely up there with the likes of Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard and could cement his status as an all time great if he carries on performing like this.

In terms of transfers, most of the headlines have come from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. With Jordan Henderson and Karim Benzema reportedly agitating for moves away from the country, the Saudis definitely wont be happy with what's happening. I'm not saying I understand the situation completely, but these are international players who have been used to playing in front of fifty thousand fans every week. From that to go to a place where hardly three thousand fans show up for games will definitely take its toll, so it remains to be seen if a mass exodus ensues in Saudi.

Henderson said he wanted to promote football in the Middle East when he left Liverpool, but look what's happened now. He should have just said he moved there for the money!

As for Benzema, I'm not sure he will come to the Premier League despite being linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United as he'll want a lot of money and won't be a long-term option. It screams like the kind of signing Manchester United would jump at, but they can't keep doing what they've done in recent years.

If Benzema joins United, Rasmus Hojlund will play second fiddle and that would obviously hinder his development. It would kind of become like the Cristiano Ronaldo situation where he came in and scored goals, but Manchester United as a team got worse!

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Enter caption

Arsenal have got to win this game to stay in the Premier League title race, its as simple as that. They'd have looked at the games against West Ham United and Fulham as winnable games but somehow managed to lose both, making this one a much more difficult contest than what should be the case.

I expect them to win this one, but the pressure is well and truly on for Mikel Arteta and his squad. In terms of their January transfer window, I'd be shocked if they went in and bought someone now. If they had plans of dipping into the transfer market, why couldn't they have done so earlier in the month? This is why I don't think they'll pursue a deal for Ivan Toney - who is set to return to competitive action this week after eight months.

Arteta's current situation at Arsenal reminds me of the latter part of Arsene Wenger's stint. Everyone knew at the time that Wenger needed a central defender, but he was a bit stubborn and refused to dip into the transfer market. Arteta needs a center forward now to give his side a welcome boost in the title race, but he has thus far remained reluctant to sign one.

Michael Olise has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United since the turn of the year and also rejected a move to Chelsea last summer. I love his work ethic and think he's a special player, so he should be fine no matter where he lands up.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

Enter caption

This is pretty much a cup final and I think everyone will be watching this football match. The big story for Brentford is the return of Ivan Toney, who is set to make his first appearance of the season after his ban. Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the striker and I think both those teams will be watching to see if he's still got it.

I know he's been training, but there is absolutely nothing like playing matches at the top level, so it remains to be seen if Toney makes a triumphant return for the Bees. He's not really a leader of the same ilk as John Terry or Tony Adams, but he leads by example with his goals, like Harry Kane.

These two teams are very much involved in the relegation dogfight, so they need to start putting points on the board. I think it'll be a tight, nervy game like the clash between Burnley and Luton Town last weekend, but I fancy Brentford to get all three points.

Prediction: Brentford 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United vs West Ham United

Enter caption

Sheffield United are rock bottom and have to win this to stay in with a chance of staying in the Premier League. West Ham have had a good season so far, but they are a bag of revels, aren't they? They had a bad result in the cup and could be without Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta for this one, while Mohammed Kudus is at the AFCON with Ghana.

The home side are running out of opportunities to put points on the board, so something has got to give for them. I often speak about the fact that there is a time to play certain teams and firmly believe this is the perfect time for Sheffield to come up against West Ham.

If David Moyes had all his players fully fit, I'd give Sheffield no chance. But something tells me a shock result is on the cards, so I'm going for a 1-0 win to the home side.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham United

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Enter caption

Bournemouth are going to give Liverpool a run for their money, I think this is going to be a fiercely competitive game at the Vitality Stadium. Andoni Iraola's side are absolutely flying and former Liverpool striker Dominik Solanke is enjoying his best-ever goalscoring season in the top flight. I like the lad and it's nice to see him finally come of age to deliver the goods regularly.

Liverpool are missing so many key players due to injuries and international commitments, so this game could prove to be a real banana skin for them. The Reds always need a lot of chances to score goals and with Mohamed Salah absent, this game could turn out to be a bit tricky for them.

If Liverpool get through this one with all three points, I think it will be a massive result in terms of the Premier League title race. However, I fancy Bournemouth to at least get a point as the Reds are missing too many key players. Arsenal and Manchester City will be watching keenly, that's for sure!

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Enter caption

This is going to be a great game of football and both managers have done really well this season. Gary O'Neil has been one of the managers of the season - for him to come to the club at the last moment and have the impact that he's had is absolutely unreal. It also has to be said that Wolves would've been much higher up in the table if it wasn't for a few dubious VAR calls, so he's really enhanced his reputation this season.

As for Roberto de Zerbi, he's just a fantastic manager and Brighton play such an attractive brand of football that is so easy on the eye. I predict a lorry load of goals in this one, so I'm going for a 3-2 home win. Neither of these two sides is really playing for anything in terms of their league positions, so they can come out and express themselves on the pitch.

Joao Pedro is someone who has really enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Amex Stadium. I remember watching him at Watford and thinking he blows hot and cold far too often to be classed as a reliable player, but he has genuinely been outstanding under De Zerbi so far.

Prediction: Brighton 3-2 Wolves