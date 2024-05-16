Paul Merson's predictions for Arsenal vs Everton, Manchester City vs West Ham United and other Premier League GW38 fixtures

I think everyone believes Manchester City will retain their Premier League crown after beating Tottenham Hotspur, but if football was that straightforward, we wouldn't watch it!

I'm not holding my breath and hoping for West Ham United to get a result against Manchester City, but you never know what could happen. Heung-min Son's one-v-one miss against Stefan Ortega would be a pivotal moment in the title race - who'd have thought the Tottenham man would miss from such a position?

As the curtain draws on yet another Premier League season, will it be Arsenal or Manchester City for domestic glory?

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Wolves punched above their weight at the start of the season but have struggled at the back end due to injuries. You see clubs like Manchester United moaning about injuries but that just makes you think about how teams like Wolves and Luton Town would cope with smaller squads.

I can't see anything but a Liverpool win, the players will want to give Jurgen Klopp the send-off he deserves. The atmosphere at Anfield will be electric and they will honor someone who breathed new life into the club and won them the Premier League title after 30 years. Liverpool were crying out for a personality like Klopp and his greatest achievement will be beating this Manchester City side to a league title.

There will be a bit of a changearound with Arne Slot as manager with a handful of players leaving the club, so they have their work cut out for them. They need to ensure they keep Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk and maybe add a center forward to their squad considering their recent goalscoring woes. Mohamed Salah looks like he could go to Saudi Arabia and if that happens, they'd have to work hard to sign an attacker who can replicate his end product.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Wolves

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley FC - Premier League

Chelsea have kept Tottenham hungry in recent weeks with a bit of a run, so they need to win this game to confirm UEFA Europa League qualification. If Spurs can play anywhere close to their full potential, they will win this game easily and that's exactly what I think will happen. It's been a decent first season for Ange Postecoglou, but he needs to be careful with his comments.

The Australian has received flak for calling out Tottenham's 'fragile foundations' after their defeat against Manchester City, seemingly referring to the fact that most of their fans weren't fazed by the result as it wouldn't be a favorable outcome for Arsenal in the Premier League title race. Arsenal vs Tottenham is a huge rivalry and you have to understand it. If you don't, its perfectly ok to not say anything, but just don't questions that fans!

The fans will be here much longer than any player or the manager - they are the heart and soul of the football club. Ange isn't going to have people ringing him every few minutes if Arsenal win the Premier League, so I doubt he knows what the result meant to Tottenham fans. All I'm saying is there was no need for him to say anything!

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Tottenham

Luton Town vs Fulham

West Ham United v Luton Town - Premier League

When Luton went 1-0 up against West Ham United, we suddenly thought they'd have a chance of staying up or at least take it to the last day. They still have a glimer of hope but they'd need to win by ten + goals and also hope Nottingham Forest lose to Burnley, so they won't count on it.

In all honesty, Luton have been good this season and gave it a proper go in the Premier League. They were a breath of fresh air and could probably had fared better if Elijah Adebayo had avoided injury - his absence turned out to be quite costly for them. I think they will go out on a high with a win in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Fulham

Brighton vs Manchester United

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester United are not going to qualify for European football next season by the looks of it - even their goal difference is absolutely atrocious. They'll hope to have some of their injured players back for the FA Cup final against Man City and could use this game to give those players a few minutes to return to match fitness.

I give them absolutely no chance against Manchester City at Wembley even if they have a fully fit squad as their rivals are on a different planet altogether. In fact, I think they'll out all eggs on the FA Cup basket and lose this one against a Brighton side that has shown marked improvement in recent weeks.

Erik ten Hag's future remains a topic of discussion and I have no idea if he'll still be there next season, but fair play to him for putting himself out there at Old Trafford and doing that speech. He needs to win the FA Cup to keep his job, but I cant see it happening.

I heard Manchester United are talking to Kieran McKenna. He's a fantastic young manager, but he needs to ask himself if he can make anything happen at a club where Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have failed in recent years. It's a job you can't turn down, but he needs to sit down and think about everything that has happened since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure before making a decision.

Prediction: Brighton 2-1 Manchester United

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City have done their job and look well to win their record-breaking fourth Premier League title in a row. This is a nice game for them to play on the last day of the season but they have to score early to ease the nerves. Against Tottenham, their nerves were jangling and they only started playing free-flowing football after Erling Haaland's second goal.

A lot of things can happen on the last day of the season and scoring first should be the name of the game for both Man City and Arsenal. I've always wondered if this Manchester City side are the greatest in Premier League history. You have to see what the charges bring defore delivering a verdict on this, but they are quite simply a phenomenal team. They've done it year after year and make the other teams look ridiculously average - it's unbelievable. Pep Guardiola has made it a practice of playing central defenders at left back and the other day against Spurs, their second choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega came off the bench after Ederson's injury to produce a matchwinning display. It just goes to show that Man City have players on their bench who could walk into most starting XIs in the Premier League!

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 West Ham United

Arsenal vs Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal have done absolutely nothing wrong this season and have recovered really well after throwing the title away last season, but the sad reality is that they look likely to finish second again. They are a fantastic team with a very good young manager at the helm in Mikel Arteta and my only worry will be if they can recover mentally after two draining title charges.

It's all about timing and Arsenal just have to live with the fact that they've become good at a time when Manchester City are virtually unbeatable across a 38-game Premier League season. That's why I consider Klopp's achievement of winning the league title with Liverpool a monumental achievement.

Everton will turn up and Sean Dyche will want his players to have a go, but I can't see anything but an Arsenal win.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Everton

Brentford vs Newcastle United

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Newcastle need to win this as if Chelsea lose, they have a chance of making it into next season's Europa League due to their superior goal difference. They've had a decent season and were bang unlucky in the UEFA Champions League. You could also argue that they were a bit naive against Paris Saint-Germain, but its all a part of the learning curve.

They need to look to keep their players as teams are going to be sniffing around for Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes. They are a massive team, but I wouldn't be surprised if some of their stars moved on to win trophies. If Arsenal sign a striker like Isak, I think they go to another level.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Aston Villa have got the job done and are through to the group stages of next season's Champions League. They've earned the right to ease off during the last game of the season and all their players would have been out celebrating, so I can't see anything but a Palace win here.

Crystal Palace are playing as well as anyone on the planet and this is a great game for them to end their season on a high.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Burnley FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

It's all over for Luton Town unless they rack up a score against Fulham, so I think this will be good open game of football as there's nothing to play for. Both team will want to finish on a high and I feel for Burnley as they've been bang unlucky in front of goal.

The lack of a certified goalscorer has made all the difference for them, but if you're a club like Burnley, it's really hard to go into the market and get a top, top striker.

Prediction: Burnley 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea have come from nowhere to be in with a chance of making it into the Europa League next season. As I said a few weeks ago, I don't want recent results to paper over their cracks. I still hope they evaluate their squad at the end of the season and buy a few experienced players to help them grow as a unit next season.

They aren't a million miles off the pace and should be in contention for a place in the top six/top four next season, but I doubt they will get anywhere close to the title. Bournemouth are a dangerous team and will look to have a go, but Chelsea are in good form and should have enough quality to see this one off.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth

Manager of the season: Mikel Arteta - To push Manchester City again for the second successive season is a monumental achievement even if Arsenal don't manage to win it.

Signing of the Season: Declan Rice - He's taken Arsenal to another level and has been at least a 7/10 in every Premier League game this season.

U-23 Player of the Season: Cole Palmer - I said from day 1 that this kid can play. He's got a great brain and is a fantastic footballer - you can see Manchester City have taught him well. Next season will be crucial for Palmer as he'll be at the heart of every team talk.

Player of the Season: Phil Foden - Stepped up in all the big games and scored a lot of important goals. Undoubtedly the best season of his professional career so far.