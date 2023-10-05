Paul Merson's predictions for Arsenal vs Manchester City and other Premier League GW8 fixtures

After a week of exciting European football, the Premier League returns with another round of matches over the weekend. I didn't expect Arsenal to beat Lens this week, and I'm not sure why Arteta chose to play Bukayo Saka. He's got a big game coming up against Manchester City, and his decision could come back to bite them.

Newcastle were very good against PSG and played the Premier League way. They kicked off at a high tempo, and the atmosphere was mind-blowing. If our teams play like that, the other teams in Europe won't be able to live with it.

Manchester United are all over the place at the moment, and they're not getting it right. They've spent millions of pounds and it doesn't matter how many games they lose, because it'll be blamed on the Glazers anyway. The players are just sitting behind a smokescreen.

Arsenal are playing against Manchester City this weekend in a clash that could determine the imminent future of the title race. Here are my predictions for this weekend's round of Premier League matches.

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur take on Luton Town this weekend

This is a massive game for both teams. I didn't think Luton would beat Everton away from home, but they pulled it off. I thought they would kick on from there, but they've lost their game against Burnley.

Over the years, Tottenham have dropped off after every run of good results. They are renowned for winning a series of games and then suffering defeats when no one expects them to. This is a huge game for them - if they win here, they could go to the top of the league.

Luton don't have the biggest pitch in the world but they do get forward to get the ball into the box. This is going to be a difficult game, but I'm backing Tottenham to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs Sheffield United

Fulham take on Sheffield United this week

I don't see where Sheffield can win a game in the Premier League at the moment. It's a funny game - I was saying the same thing about Luton last week, but they did win against Everton. I would be quite shocked if Sheffield avoided the drop this season.

Fulham were very disappointing against Chelsea, but Sheffield are anything but Chelsea at the moment. I don't see anything but a Fulham victory in this match.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Sheffield United

Burnley vs Chelsea

Chelsea were impressive against Fulham

Chelsea got a major confidence boost against Fulham the other day. With Mudryk, the problem is decision-making - that's a significant part of the game that he's struggling with. I think he's been trying too hard. He's got to relax - he is a very good player. The goal against Fulham would've done his confidence a world of good.

Armando Broja also looked like a big threat up front, and he'll be like a new signing for Chelsea. It's great news for them that he's back, and he could save them a lot of money in future. Conor Gallagher also looks like a mainstay in midfield all of a sudden - football can change so quickly.

Burnley pulled off a phenomenal result against Luton. They did well against United at home but got blown away in their other games. They will have a go at home, but Chelsea should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Chelsea

Manchester United vs Brentford

Manchester United are in a spot of bother

I worry for both of these teams. Brentford have got a few injuries, but so does everyone else in the Premier League at the moment. I look at them and wonder where they going to get a result.

Galatasary aren't the greatest team in the world, but they wreaked absolute havoc at Old Trafford this week. Ten Hag has got big calls to make - they keep doing the same things and getting the same results. They've lost four of their last five games and are smashing every negative record at the moment.

David de Gea won the Golden Glove last season, and it isn't like he was letting in a million goals. Andre Onana has already made his fair share of errors. I want my goalkeepers to save shots - I'm not worried about how good he is with his feet. Onana's struggling at the moment and is trying to make passes that are not on. He's just got to get the simple things right.

Why would you bring in Amrabat only to play him at left-back? That decision cost Ten Hag a Champions League game. I wouldn't be surprised if they left Casemiro out here - you've got to give Amrabat a chance in midfield. They left him out to dry against Galatasaray - it's a waste of time and it shouldn't be happening.

I want to pick Man United here, but it's so hard to back them at the moment. They're hard to watch and defend terribly, and I think they could draw against Brentford.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Brentford

Everton vs Bournemouth

Everton take on Bournemouth this weekend

Not too long ago, Everton pulled off an extraordinary away win and were a mid-table team. They went on to lose to Luton and if they suffer a similar fate this weekend, they'll find themselves in a relegation battle. They had a shocker against Luton and the result will knock them sideways.

Bournemouth are one of only two teams that are yet to win a game in the Premier League this season. I know they've been poor so far, but they do look threatening at times and I'm backing them to win this match.

Prediction: Everton 0-1 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace take on Nottingham Forest this week

Crystal Palace could be in for a shock here. They're very good as a tight unit, but with Eze and Olise injured, I don't think they have what it takes to hurt teams in the Premier League.

This is going to be a good game. I think it could be one of those games that Nottingham Forest could capitalise on. You don't know what you're going to get with Palace at the moment, and Forest might be able to pick up a win here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Liverpool have been impressive this season

Currently, the rules in the Premier League effectively say that if someone makes a mistake, don't correct it and get on with the game. That's not good enough - change the rule! Common sense is not as common as we think it is.

If you break the rule during the game, no one's going to die. The referees could have stopped the game and said that they made a mistake. Show it on your big screens and give the goal - not one Tottenham fan could've moaned about it. The goal was miles onside and it was obvious.

Brighton are one of those teams that are very dangerous when the pressure isn't on them. They were thinking about a top-four place the other day and the pressure was on before they got absolutely slaughtered by Aston Villa. I'd be shocked if Brighton are able to beat this Liverpool team.

Liverpool are a very good team - they're better than what people think they are. They were bang unlucky last week, and it wasn't only because of VAR. This will be an open football game with a lot of goals, but I don't see how Brighton's defence can live with Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool have got more firepower than Aston Villa and should be able to beat Brighton.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Liverpool

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

West Ham take on Newcastle this week

Newcastle pull off an amazing result in the Champions League. They played it their way, put PSG under severe pressure, and got the crowd excited. I was scared they'd be overwhelmed by the occasions and play it like a European game. The tempo was unbelievable, and what we saw showed us that the Premier League is the best league in the world.

West Ham aren't going to make it very easy, but Newcastle do have an extra day to prepare and that will make a big difference. They need a big result to follow up on their victory against PSG. This is their bread and butter. They've got to get back into the top four, and I think they'll win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been impressive this season

Who saw Man City's defeat against Wolves coming last week? That's why we love football - no one in their wildest dreams would've expected that result. I'm not too shocked that Aston Villa won their game, but their margin of victory was exceptional.

Wolves' victory against City was phenomenal. Pedro Neto was outstanding, and I don't think he'd still be at Wolves if he didn't get injured last year. He's become a better player than he was before his injury, and I'll be surprised if he's still at the club after January.

Aston Villa will play on the counter - they'll sit back and wait for Wolves to come on to them. Wolves implemented a similar strategy against City last week, but I'm not sure they'll be able to pull it off against Villa.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Manchester City take on Arsenal this week

If I had predicted this game on Tuesday, I'd have definitely backed Arsenal to win this game. Manchester City are without Rodri and they aren't the same team. Arsenal will now have to do without Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and I can't see how Arsenal can win this game.

You've got to remember that Kevin De Bruyne also isn't playing at the moment. He gets a lot of assists, but people forget about his passes before the assists. Erling Haaland makes a lot of runs, but City haven't got too many players apart from De Bruyne who can thread the eye of the needle with their passes. I think that's why Haaland is struggling to get his goals at the moment.

I thought Kalvin Phillips would've played every game in Rodri's absence - he seems like the natural replacement. It does depend on what Pep Guardiola wants to do - I don't think he'll be content with stopping Arsenal's rhythm. He will want to dictate play, and he'll probably use Kovacic instead.

Arsenal got an opening in the title race last week, and they'll need to make the most of it. You've got to make hay while the sun shines with this City team. If Man City are held to a draw here, they'll have picked up only one point in their last two games. It also offers Liverpool and Tottenham a chance to fight for the Premier League title.

I don't think Arsenal need to win this game, but they need to make sure they don't lose. If they get beat here, it's déjà vu - they lost both their games against Manchester City last season. It's going to be a very cagey match, and I think it'll end in a draw.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City