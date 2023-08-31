Paul Merson’s predictions for Arsenal vs Manchester United and other Premier League GW4 fixtures

We're heading into yet another exciting Premier League gameweek. But before that, the transfer market will draw to a close and there is expected to be plenty of movement in the final hours of the window.

There have been quite a few surprises this week. Cole Palmer being sold to Chelsea is one for me. I thought he would get a lot of minutes after his goal for Manchester City in the Community Shield.

It surprises me they are selling him to Chelsea. But it shows that City don't see Chelsea as a proper threat. I think shelling out €63 million for Matheus Nunes is silly.

I've watched Nunes a lot of times and I really feel like he is eye candy. He can beat three or four players but there's no end product. So I really don't understand selling Palmer and bringing in Nunes.

Elsewhere, teams like Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion are all looking to get several deals over the line before the transfer deadline.

But let's not get sidetracked and take a look at this Premier League gameweek's set of matches.

Luton Town vs West Ham United

Enter caption

I went to Chelsea last Friday night when they took on Luton Town. The Blues played in second gear all game and still managed to win 3-0. However, I can see Luton Town causing problems to teams at home. On a small pitch, with two tall centre-forwards, they will be a difficult side to beat at Kenilworth Road.

Luton have got to win their home games this season. They won't win too many away games on big pitches. West Ham did well against Brighton and have enjoyed a good start to the season but they could be at the receiving end of a freakish result on Saturday.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 West Ham United

Sheffield United vs Everton

Enter caption

I have to say it's lights out for whoever loses this game. If Everton lose this one, that's four defeats in a row in the Premier League. Both teams need to win this one. Whoever loses this game is in dire trouble.

Sheffield showed signs of life in their 2-1 loss against Manchester City last weekend. They have lost all their three Premier League games so far by a single goal.

This is a very hard one to call and I think these teams are going to play out a cagey contest.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-0 Everton

Manchester City vs Fulham

Enter caption

I don't see Manchester City slipping up like Arsenal or Chelsea tend to do. I see Manchester City putting Fulham to bed without any drama this Saturday. Even the other day, they dominated Sheffield United despite only winning the game by a goal.

The Blades went and scored an equalizer in the 85th minute and that could have been bad news for any team. But that's the quality of this City side. They bounced back immediately with a goal of their own. They can just turn it on like a tap.

City are just that good. Unlike the other top Premier League sides, City very rarely have a poor day.

As for Fulham, if Joao Palhinha ends up joining Bayern Munich before the transfer window shuts, it'll make things difficult for the Cottagers. He has been quite phenomenal for them at the base of their midfield and losing him and Mitrovic in the same window will be a massive blow for them.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Fulham

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Enter caption

These are the kind of games Chelsea struggle in. When there are 10 men defending behind the ball, the Blues tend to find it difficult to break them down. A lot will depend on whether or not Chelsea can break Nottingham Forest early on Saturday. If they can, they will be able to get a third win on the trot here.

New signing Nicolas Jackson is going to get a lot better. He is lively, quick and strong and will score a lot of goals. He's what I'd call a rough diamond at the moment. Jackson has good players around him and he seems to be striking up a good partnership with Raheem Sterling as well.

He could prove to be an inspired signing for Chelsea this season. Despite all their firepower, I think the Blues will find it difficult this weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

Enter caption

Tottenham Hotspur have started the new Premier League season quite well. They lost to Fulham in the second round of the League Cup. I don't understand why Postecoglou would rest his first-team players if I'm being honest.

They haven't won anything. So despite their good start, now if they go and lose against Burnley, the fans are going to be bothered.

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is playing well and James Maddison is an outstanding player. But they've put the pressure on themselves with that loss in midweek against the Cottagers. It's strange to do that to yourselves when there are only very few trophies that you can fight for.

Burnley got caught cold against Aston Villa last weekend, losing the game 1-3. But they have enough strength to make this one a tough outing for Spurs. They won their League Cup encounter against Nottingham Forest in midweek and managed to rest a lot of their starters as well.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford vs Bournemouth

Enter caption

Brentford have done well in the opening weeks of the season. I thought they'd be struggling in the absence of Ivan Toney but the other players have stepped up and are contributing to the cause in commendable fashion.

They've had a good start and I expect them to win this one because they seem way more ready for the new season than the Cherries.

Bournemouth struggled to even get that 3-2 win over Swansea City in the League Cup in midweek. So I don't see how they'll be able to produce a performance good enough to rock Brentford on Saturday.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Enter caption

This one looks like a really good game. The problem is that both teams are coming off bad results. Brighton got beaten by West Ham and Newcastle were beaten by 10-men Liverpool last week. As such, this is a massive football match for both teams. It's quite hard to call this one.

I can see plenty of goals in this game. Brighton have to make their possession count and be wary of the threat that Newcastle United possess on the counter.

The Seagulls play some great football under Roberto de Zerbi. If Ansu Fati does join them, it'll be a great deal for all parties involved and it will make them even stronger in attack.

It also shows how far Brighton have come as a team. Fati is a youngster from Barcelona who was widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the game not long ago.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Enter caption

Wolves eked out a great result against Everton last week but they rode their luck. Everton missed a lot of chances in that game but it was a big result nonetheless for Wolves.

Crystal Palace had a good result too, holding Brentford to a 1-1 draw. I see both these sides being bottom half sides and these are games they can't afford to lose to each other.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a hat-trick for Palace in the League Cup against Plymouth Argyle and it should boost his confidence. He could be a decisive factor in this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Enter caption

This is going to be a really good game. I like how Villa have bounced back since that demolition at Newcastle in the first gameweek. I like the fact that Unai Emery did not go into a shell or alter his approach. They've stuck to their original plan and are once again looking like the free-scoring side they were last term.

There will be goals in this game. With Virgil van Dijk sidelined for Liverpool, Liverpool will find it difficult to plug the leak at the back.

I think his absence could be a major factor in the game. But looking at the rest of their squad, I think Liverpool have great potential this season. I'm a massive fan of Dominik Szoboszlai. He covered every blade of grass when Liverpool were under the cosh last weekend against Newcastle United.

He is full of energy, gets up and down the pitch, doesn't moan about anything and is the kind of player any manager needs. He has been their best midfield player so far this season.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Enter caption

Manchester United are all over the place, especially in midfield. They have to keep it together. The Red Devils desperately need another holding midfielder.

They can't expect to play Casemiro every game this season. With the amount of talent they have up front, they should be doing better but their midfield is just too easy to cut through.

That's the reason why they found it difficult in the games against Wolves, Spurs and Forest. Until they sort out that, they will continue to be vulnerable in every game they play.

The pressure is on Arsenal this season, which wasn't the case last term. That's why this could be a massive match for the Gunners. If they lose this game, then Arsenal could find themselves five points behind Manchester City by the end of the weekend.

I honestly think this is a hard one to call. Manchester United have had their ups and downs but they can turn up for games. But I'm going with Arsenal because of their home advantage. This one can go one way or the other.

I think something is up with Gabriel Magalhaes. I don't see why Mikel Arteta would break up the effective centre-back pairing of Gabriel and William Saliba. It worked so well for them last season. So I think there's more to his exclusion from the starting lineup than it being a matter of team selection.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United