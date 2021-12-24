Paul Merson's predictions for Aston Villa vs Chelsea and other Premier League GW 19 fixtures

The Premier League is back for another round of fixtures on Boxing Day this weekend, as clubs across the country bring Christmas cheer to the football field. It has been a difficult month for the Premier League and a few exciting results this week could inject some much-needed life into English football.

The intrigue that is generally a staple of Boxing Day football, however, has unsurprisingly been plagued by another series of Premier League cancelations. Liverpool’s game with Leeds has been canceled and I can’t believe they haven’t tried harder to keep this game on.

There’s no better time to play Leeds, and Liverpool could now find themselves over seven points behind Manchester City before the end of the year. The game between Wolves and Watford has also been called off and has been rescheduled to a later date.

We still have eight Premier League games to look forward to on Boxing Day, and they should provide us with some exhilarating football. Here are my predictions for this weekend’s games.

West Ham United vs Southampton

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

West Ham need to win this game. They were disappointing against Arsenal last week and need to start winning Premier League matches again. They've made a positive start to the season under Moyes but seem to have hit a rough patch this month.

West Ham could find themselves in seventh or eighth at this rate. They’ve crashed out of the Cup as well and will have to do without Antonio this season. They need to stay in and around sixth place, and a short burst could see them nick a top-four place.

Southampton also seem to be facing hard times and have flattered to deceive this year. West Ham are the better team at the moment and Declan Rice could be the difference between the two sides this weekend.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v NS Mura: Group B - UEFA Europa Conference League

This is going to be a good game. Antonio Conte’s managing to get a tune out of Tottenham now, and they’ve looked good this month. I don’t see Conte being content with the team he’s got – Spurs aren’t going to make big-money signings this January but I think they will bring a few players in next month.

Crystal Palace have plenty of energy in midfield with Gallagher, and they could cause Spurs a fair share of problems. There will be a lot of goals here and I think Palace can get something out of this Premier League game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Crystal Palace

Norwich City vs Arsenal

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal have been playing very well this month – they’re bright all over the pitch. They’re flat-track bullies at the moment, and I have no problem with that. Arsenal are better than a lot of the other teams in the Premier League, but they struggle against the big three. They’re a bag of rebels – you don’t know what you’re going to get.

Nketiah laid down a marker in the Carabao Cup, but I don’t think Arteta’s going to tamper with a winning formula this week. Lacazette, Martinelli and Saka have been impressive for Arsenal and will lead the line against Norwich.

Arsenal have been winning as a result of their desire, and if they can overcome their inconsistency, a top-four finish is within reach. Norwich have been causing a few problems recently but Arsenal should be able to blow them away with ease.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-3 Arsenal

