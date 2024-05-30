Paul Merson's predictions for Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League final

I have to fancy Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley Stadium. The Europa League final saw Atalanta secure a stunning 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen to end the Bundesliga side's 51-game unbeaten run across all competitions, while Manchester United produced a major shock in the FA Cup final with an upset against local rivals Man City.

Anything can happen in a game of football but when it comes to Real Madrid in the Champions League, there's a sense of inevitability about then. They were tested to their limits by Man City in the quarterfinal but managed to win the tie to set up a mouthwatering clash against Bayern Munich in the semis. It looked like they were over and out in the second leg, but suddenly, Joselu pops up in the dying moments of the game to score a brace and complete a smash-and-grab win, how unbelievable is that? They don't need to play well to win football matches and they've played in this fixture several times over the years, so their experience will take them over the line.

Toni Kroos has been the talk of the town in recent weeks after announcing his decision to retire after Euro 2024 with Germany, so the Champions League final is set to be his last game in club football. All this talk about his retirement has made me realize once again what a legend of the game he is - the tributes he has received over the past week or so have been incredible. Another player who will come under the limelight on Saturday is Marco Reus, who is set to play his last game for Dortmund. It would be a big ask for his side to overcome Real Madrid in a final, but it would be a fairytale ending if his team manages to get the job done.

Dortmund have done incredibly well to reach the final against all odds, but they were challenged by Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the semis, with the Ligue 1 giants hitting the post or the woodwork several times. Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen - two players who joined the club on loan in January - have been incredible for the Bundesliga giants, but they are a million miles away from playing for Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively!

The likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham have already been hailed as leading candidates for the 2024 Ballon d'Or and could enhance their reputations further with a memorable performance in the final. Kroos could emerge as a contender as well if Los Blancos get their hands on the trophy, while the Copa America and the European Championships will also have a part to play in deciding the eventual winner of the award.

If England win the competition, Phil Foden and Harry Kane will also be in the running, so we have an interesting summer ahead of us. Belingham's development this season has been exceptional and I think his mum and dad have to take a lot of credit. When he was leaving Birmingham City, he could have gone to any club in world football and made a fortune, but they chose Dortmund as they just wanted their son to play football. They knew how good he could be and believed in the fact that money and an even bigger move would come to him - we have to give them their flowers for that.

This kid deserves what he's getting and I still feel people take him for granted. Only a few English players have made the cut at Real Madrid over the years, but Bellingham has ripped it up since joining the club and has shown time and again that he's an extraordinary talent.

Real Madrid have way too much firepower in their squad, but it's not to say Dortmund won't have a trick or two up their sleeves. I think it will be an open game, but Carlo Ancelotti and Co. know how to get the job done on the grandest stage, so I think they'll get their hands on the trophy for the 15th time in their history.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid

