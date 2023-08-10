Paul Merson's predictions for Chelsea vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 1 fixtures

After nearly two months of pre-season football, the Premier League makes a much-awaited return with its 2023-24 season on Friday. We've got a fair share of massive fixtures to look forward to this weekend, and the best clubs in the league will look to get their campaigns off to the best possible start.

Luton Town, Sheffield United, and Burnley have been promoted to the Premier League and have their work cut out for them this season. Burnley, in particular, are up against reigning champions Manchester City on the opening day of the season and will need to get accustomed to one of the best leagues in Europe.

Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns in arguably the biggest fixture of the opening weekend. Both teams were disappointing at best last season and have made a few changes to their squads ahead of the new season.

Arsenal and Manchester United have shown steady improvement over the past year and are heavily favoured to win their first games of the season. Here are my predictions for the 2023-24 Premier League season's first round of matches.

Burnley vs Manchester City

When Kevin De Bruyne doesn't play for Manchester City, they seem like a different team. I watched Man City play against Arsenal, and while I do like Akanji as a defender, I'm not a big fan of him playing as a left-back. With Kovavic dribbling from the left of midfield, Grealish barely gets a touch of the ball. It's an interesting problem for Pep Guardiola to solve.

Manchester City didn't create loads of chances in their Community Shield match. Arsenal defended very well, and I expect Burnley to put up an admirable defence as well.

I don't see the title race as a foregone conclusion this year. It's going to be difficult for Manchester City to defend their Premier League title. This match is going to be tough for Manchester City, but they should be able to defeat Burnley this weekend.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Manchester City

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal have been impressive under Mikel Arteta

I think Arsenal will go with Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli as their front three this weekend. They have Trossard as well, and will need to mix and match as they get through their games.

This could be a good game for Havertz. Nottingham Forest defend very deep and Arsenal will need to get the ball into the box. Declan Rice has got to play as a holding midfielder for Arsenal. You can't pay a massive amount for someone and then play them out of position - that surely can't be right. He was brought to the club because he was the best holding midfielder around.

I think Nottingham will be all right this season, but it does depend on their owner. They were on the verge of sacking their manager several times last season. It depends on what the club's expectations are this season. I think Forest are going to be better than at least a couple of other clubs in the league.

This game is a nice start for Arsenal. Nottingham Forest's away form last season was bordering on atrocious. I don't see anything but a win for Arsenal this weekend.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

This is a massive game for both teams. Crystal Palace will look at this game and will think that they need to get something out of it. Palace need to get points on the board this season.

Sheffield could also look at this as a must-win game. This is a good game for both teams, and they can have a right go at each other. Sheffield would have the edge if I had to pick a winner, but I think this game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Bournemouth face West Ham United this weekend

Harry Maguire has been linked to West Ham, and I think he'd be a brilliant signing for them. He'd be playing under a manager who likes to keep it tight at the back. This move suits all parties and would be excellent for both the player and the club.

West Ham seem to be taking two steps forward and five steps back this year. They need to sort themselves out, if I'm being honest. Both these teams might end up in the bottom half of the table, and they've got big games to start their campaigns.

Nottingham Forest have got good players, but I'm disappointed with their board. How Gary O'Neill got the sack is beyond me. Neither team can afford to lose this game, and I'm going with a draw between these two teams.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Luton Town

Brighton & Hove Albion have an excellent squad

I don't know how long Brighton can keep selling their big names and bringing new gems into their squad. The gap between the mid-table teams isn't a lot, and it will be hard to do what they did last season.

Luton Town will struggle this weekend, but it'll be a nice game for them because it isn't the end of the world if they lose. This game is a free hit, and it gives their players an opportunity to realise what the Premier League is all about. Their bread and butter will be at home, and their home game next Friday will feel like a cup final.

Brighton will open the game up, and it's a nice big pitch. They play very good football at home, and I'm going to back them to win this game.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Luton Town

Everton vs Fulham

Fulham take on Everton this weekend

This is a difficult game for both teams. I'm worried for Everton. Their results towards the end of last season were a massive concern. Their home form is poor, and they were falling behind last year in big football matches.

Fulham have a situation on their hands with Aleksandar Mitrovic. If you take away his goals last season, Fulham wouldn't have been where they were. Everton don't open anyone up, and they can't afford to lose this weekend. This will be a cagey game, and I think it'll end in a draw.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Fulham

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United take on Aston Villa this weekend

This is a big match. Aston Villa could pull off a few upsets this season and finished very well last season. Newcastle pulled off a top-four finish and have brought in some very good players.

Unai Emery is good at his European fixtures, and Aston Villa have not won a trophy in a long time. They might find it difficult to find a balance between their European games and their Premier League form. Newcastle finished in the top four last season and might find it difficult to achieve the same result this season.

Newcastle are very good at home - the games they lost at St. James' Park last season were close. If both these teams are anything like they were in pre-season, this will be one hell of a game. Newcastle have the home advantage and I'm backing them to win this weekend.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Aston Villa

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa take on Brentford this weekend

I worry for Brentford this season. They didn't do well in pre-season and lost and drew a lot of their matches. Ivan Toney is out for a long time, and they could struggle badly this year. They did great last season, so as long as they don't get relegated, fair play to them.

The only way Tottenham can make it to the top four this season is if they keep Harry Kane. If he stays, you never know - he scores goals. With the midfield he was working with, 30 goals in a Premier League season is mindblowing.

This is a good game for Tottenham. Brentford will have to do without Toney and if you don't win against them, you've got to ask a lot of serious questions. I'd be shocked if Tottenham don't win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea lock horns with Liverpool this weekend

If Chelsea lose this game, nothing's changed from last season. Their biggest worry is their midfield - they're quite bare in that department. The players that they've got are inexperienced, and they can't afford another poor season.

I like Nicolas Jackson, and I think he's a good player. I hope Raheem Sterling has a good season as well - he hasn't really been at his best at Chelsea. He can make a difference for Chelsea and their top-four ambitions.

Liverpool also have issues with their midfield - I'm not sure even Klopp knows what his midfield combination is yet. I don't see Mac Allister as someone who'll do a lot of running. Liverpool didn't have legs in midfield last season and had to rely on youngsters for energy. They need players who can win the ball back for them, and they need to get better off the ball.

If Curtis Jones doesn't start the season well, he's going to find himself out of the team - there's a lot of pressure on him. That's always the case with younger players - a few bad games and you're moved on. We've seen it before with Mason Mount. If Jones carries on from last season, however, he'll have a good time at Liverpool.

This game is crucial for both teams, and neither team will want to lose. If I was a Chelsea fan, I'd take a draw here. Both teams will have a go, and a draw would be a good result for both Chelsea and Liverpool.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend

What's happened at Wolves is unbelievable. They've sacked their manager three days before their season starts. Directors and chairmen love someone they can run the show with. Gary O'Neill will come in and be very grateful for the job he's got, and he'll get on with it. The board will be happy.

O'Neill will have a hard start at Wolves, and I worry for them this season. They're playing a dangerous game where they're relying on other teams to slip up in the bottom half of the table, and I'm not sure that will be the case.

Manchester United have an impressive midfield, but I am slightly worried about their defence. Lisandro Martinez is their rock, and they will have problems if picks up an injury.

They might have problems with scoring goals, and they've paid a lot of money for Rasmus Hojlund, who didn't score too many goals at Atalanta. He'll have to settle in quickly because the Premier League is very different from the Serie A. Lukaku scored bundles of goals in Italy and no one wants him now.

Jadon Sancho has looked sharp in pre-season, and Rashford and Garnacho have been impressive as well. Antony is getting better with every passing week. If Hojlund is as good as his price tag suggests, Man United will have a great season.

If I was a Manchester United fan, however, I'd be much happier if they'd brought in Harry Kane. Why they haven't gone the full distance to sign Harry Kane is beyond me. He could play till he's 36, and with Eriksen, Fernandes, and Mount behind him, he'd be excellent. I hope Manchester United's decision doesn't come back to bite them.

Wolves are in disarray at the moment - they've sacked their manager three days before a trip to Old Trafford. Manchester United won't believe their luck, and I'm backing them to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 4-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers