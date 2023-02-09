Paul Merson's predictions for Leeds United vs Manchester United and other Premier League GW 23 fixtures

The Premier League features another set of matches this weekend, and we have some massive games coming up this month. We're past the halfway point in the league and several teams will need to gear up for a packed schedule towards the business end of the season.

Arsenal remain the favourites to win the Premier League title this season despite their shock result against Everton last week. Manchester City also suffered a damaging defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game, with Manchester United being held to a draw by Leeds United in their midweek fixture.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been in poor form over the course of their Premier League campaigns and will need a miracle to enter the top-four race. Newcastle, on the other hand, have punched above their weight and could potentially secure their place in the UEFA Champions League.

With only six points separating the seven teams at the bottom of the Premier League table, we're set to witness another round of matches between teams fighting for their survival this weekend. Here are my predictions for this weekend's Premier League games.

West Ham United vs Chelsea

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

This is a massive game for both teams. You'd like to think that Chelsea will get better with an extra bit of work this week. They were a bit hit-and-miss last week, and it might take a bit of time for them to get it right with the amount of talent they have.

I thought West Ham played well against Newcastle. When they went down by a goal against Newcastle, I thought it would be a cricket score. They managed to turn it around on the day and could give Chelsea a hard game this week.

When Aubameyang came on as a substitute and was taken off, that was the end for him at Chelsea. It's all right when you do it to a youngster but when you do it to an experienced player, there's no way back. Don't get me wrong - he's been an unbelievable player over the years, but he wasn't what Chelsea needed at the time.

This is a new Chelsea team, and Graham Potter has not had long to work with them. There are no excuses this weekend - this is a big game for the club and the supporters. We're in February now, and I can't tell you Chelsea's team this weekend - I'd be thrilled if I get seven players right. They've had a bit of a stop-start season.

This is a hard game to call, but I'm going to go with Chelsea. They'll have Joao Felix back for this game, and they might have too much for West Ham going forward.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Chelsea

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

Fulham FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Fair play to Nottingham Forest - they've bought a lorry-load of players, and they've turned it around. They've had a couple of massive results - none more so than last week - and they can't take their eye off the ball.

Jesse Lingard hasn't lived up to the hype, and it's been hard for him. He's always played for a top club, and he hasn't played for teams that don't have much of the ball. I don't think he's become a bad player overnight. There are certain players that fit in and some that don't, and he hasn't fit in at all.

Fulham did another good job in the FA Cup yesterday, and they've been outstanding this season. They're a good team, and I think they'll have miles too much for Forest this weekend.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

Tottenham have got six points from their last two games in the Premier League. If Harry Kane wasn't playing, they would've got only one point. He's just a phenomenal finisher. With him in the team, Tottenham are in the top-four race.

James Maddison is back for Leicester, and he makes a massive difference for the team. They were excellent against Aston Villa and scored four goals away from home.

I thought Leicester and Tottenham had brilliant results last weekend - they were both outstanding. This is a hard game, and it's going to be entertaining. Leicester score goals, and I think they'll be able to hold Tottenham to a draw.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs Brentford

Arsenal v Brentford - Premier League

This is Arsenal's biggest game of the season by a million miles. They've just had a shocking result against Everton, and it was a poor performance. I've said it before - you're going to lose football matches. It's about how you respond after you lose.

If Arsenal had defeated Everton last week, they would've won the Premier League. They would've gone eight points clear at the top with a game in hand. Everton had a lot of energy about them, and I felt sorry for Jorginho the other day. I didn't think it was the right time to bring him on.

If Arsenal win this game and then get a result against City next week, it's all over. With their fixture list in the Premier League after these two games, you'd expect Arsenal to avoid defeat. If Arsenal win the next two games, I think they'll be Premier League champions.

Brentford are playing as well as anybody, and they're on a roll on a half. If you look at the form table, Brentford are on top at the moment. Arsenal played well at Brentford last time, and there's still a lot of bitterness there from last season. This is going to be a hard game, but I'm backing Arsenal to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table this weekend.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brentford

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - Premier League

This is a big game, and Crystal Palace will be up for it. They've been struggling a bit, in my opinion. They did well against Manchester United in the second half and they could've nicked a draw. They weren't in the game in the first half.

I can understand why Moises Caicedo got his head turned. One of the top teams in the world came after him. If you're a player, you wouldn't go about it the way he did it. If the player did it himself, I'd be very worried, but I think he's been ill-advised.

Crystal Palace will have a go this weekend, and I think it'll play right into Brighton's hands. Brighton are a really good football team, and they should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

This is the biggest game in the Premier League this weekend. Southampton and their manager are struggling at the moment. I don't see any way back for them, and I think this will be it. If they get relegated, James Ward-Prowse's situation in the transfer market will be interesting. He's a good player, and there will be a lot of takers.

Wolves are a good team and comfortably got the better of Liverpool the other day. I don't see them getting relegated this season - they shouldn't be anywhere near where they are in the Premier League table. They've got really good players in their squad and should be able to defeat Southampton this weekend.

Prediction: Southampton 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United v West Ham United - Premier League

This is a massive game for both teams. Newcastle don't blow anybody away, do they? They stormed out of the traps against West Ham and I thought they'd be flying, but West Ham deserved the draw in the end.

Newcastle need to score more goals. They're great defensively, but they haven't been able to make an impact going forward. They remind me of the Arsenal team that I used to play for. It's hard to keep winning games by a 1-0 margin and relying on your defence every week.

I like Kieran Trippier. He's very solid and he's got a great right foot. He's a big player for Newcastle. He's been an unbelievable signing. He used to play for one of the most disciplined teams in world football, and he's learnt a lot from there.

If Newcastle can win this game, it'll get really tight in the top-four race. They've got a cup final coming up as well and they can't afford to take their eye off the ball. They've been defensively brilliant, and I think they'll be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-1 Newcastle United

Leeds United vs Manchester United

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Manchester United are missing their two best midfielders, and it showed against Leeds. Let's be honest - with the way they've been playing, they should've won quite comfortably. They would've won that game with Casemiro and Eriksen in the side.

Man United have improved Ronaldo's left, haven't they? The other players are starting to express themselves a lot more now. Rashford can't stop scoring. Bruno Fernandes looks like a different player now - I think he got dominated by Ronaldo. That might be an unfair thing to say, but it does look like that from the outside. Manchester United are not as inconsistent as they used to be, and that's why they are where they are in the Premier League table.

Leeds secured a big point this week. I don't think you'll see Manchester United held to a draw again. I don't see them being like they were the other day. I'm quite confident that United will win this match. I expect them to bounce back and win this game easily.

Prediction: Leeds United 0-3 Manchester United

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

When you play Tottenham away from home and it's a difficult game, you play your best players. Kevin De Bruyne is their best midfielder by a country mile, and I found it extraordinary that he was sitting on the bench. When you need to try and break a team down in a big game, no one does it better than De Bruyne. That decision backfired terribly against Tottenham, and I was quite shocked that he was left on the bench.

If Arsenal win against Brentford, Man City have to win this match. They'll have to win this game and then concentrate on Wednesday's game against Arsenal. I was shocked by Aston Villa's result last week. Manchester City will have to win this game, and I expect them to get all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

I watched Liverpool the other day, and I thought they were better against Wolves than they were against Brighton. If they'd made it 2-1, I think they would've got something out of it. Towards the end, however, I was very worried for Liverpool when they had the ball. They just didn't have the fire in them.

This is a good game for Liverpool. It's the Merseyside derby, and the fans will be up for it. Everton will sit back and absorb the pressure. They're going to work on getting a goal from a set piece. They'll have ten men behind the ball and one up front.

Liverpool's last four league games:
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Wolves 3-0 Liverpool
Next up… Everton

I think Liverpool need a calm head with composure and experience. Fabinho hasn't had the greatest of seasons in the Premier League, but I wouldn't be surprised if he came back for this game alongside Thiago and Jordan Henderson. They've got experience, and you need seasoned players in a Merseyside derby.

Liverpool's defence has been all over the place this season, but Everton aren't going to have much of a go at them. Liverpool will have to defend their set pieces because that's what Everton will live on. I'd be shocked if Liverpool fail to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Everton

