Paul Merson’s predictions for Liverpool vs Manchester United and other Premier League GW17 fixtures

Matchday six of the UEFA Champions League group stages turned out to be quite eventful, to say the least. Arsenal and Manchester City finished top of their respective groups and secured qualification to the knockout stages but Newcastle United were on the wrong end of a devastating loss, while Manchester United finishing fourth in a group with Copenhagen, Galatasaray and Bayern Munich just shocks me.

No disrespect to the other teams, but United should have gone through all day long but they ended up finishing rock bottom. As for Newcastle, it was a difficult group and anyone could have progressed. People say they are a better team than Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, but you have to understand that they played in the UEFA Champions League after ages, so it's easier said than done.

Games tend to come thick and fast at this time of the year and you tend to see a handful of freak results during the festive period. On that note, here are my predictions for matchday 17 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Steve Cooper was under so much pressure that Nottingham Forest played really defensively against Wolves last weekend - they just didn't get going. They're playing at home but will set up like an away side considering their situation, which will play into Tottenham's strengths.

Spurs have stopped the rot and are getting some players back to full fitness, so I expect them to win this one. They are still quite open at the back but have been a fun team to watch as a neutral this season. You can bet your bottom dollar this one won't end goalless and I expect an entertaining game of football. I fancy Tottenham to secure all three points, so I'm going for a 2-1 win.

The race for the top four very much depends on Tottenham's situation with injuries. Aston Villa are up there and could even be in the title race after their statement wins against Manchester City and Arsenal. Their home record is off the charts and have beaten two of the big boys at Villa Park, so they'll fancy themselves at home regardless of who they face. However, they need to improve on their travels to stay up there.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth vs Luton Town

Five or six weeks ago, Luton would've highlighted this game as a chance to get a result, but just look how much football can change in a month!

Bournemouth are absolutely flying at the moment and are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League, fair play to Andoni Iraola for turning things around. They could've easily pulled the trigger on him after going nine or ten games at the start of the season without a win, but they stuck to their man and that decision seems to be paying dividends.

Luton are really good at home and played really well against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, but Bournemouth's confidence is too high at the moment, especially after a deserved 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

I think the Cherries will build on their stunning recent run with another win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Luton Town

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

If Chelsea lose this game, you seriously have to sit there and wonder if they are in a relegation battle. They have a big cup game against Newcastle United coming up, but before that, they have to put this one to bed and secure all three points.

Sheffield United are making it hard for teams and have looked more solid since Chris Wilder's return to the club. They faced Brentford at the right time and made it count by securing all three points, while they kept Liverpool at bay in the first half and nearly came away with a positive result before the Reds showed their class.

Some of the players Chelsea have are simply not good enough. They aren't going to spearhead them to a title challenge anytime soon and that's where Chelsea want to be, as they aren't a club that's happy with regular top-four finishes. It's a tricky situation because most of these players have just joined the club on eight-year contracts. If they want to progress as a club, they need better players, so it'll be interesting to see what they do in the January transfer window.

Something's got to give for Mauricio Pochettino and his side, as they're playing at home, I'm backing them to win 2-0.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

I think Manchester City will win easily to put pressure on Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa. In my opinion, this is when City go into overdrive and climb up the table. Last week, they fought tooth and nail to come from behind and secure a 2-1 win against Luton Town, so they'll look to build on it and score a few goals here.

Erling Haaland is injured at the moment, but they have enough firepower without the Norwegian striker. Don't rush him back - that should be the name of the game for Pep Guardiola and his side, as we've seen what happened with Chelsea and Reece James. They can afford to play without Haaland for a few games and that'll also allow the towering striker to come back fully fit.

Everyone goes on about Jeremy Doku - who is a fantastic talent and someone who has exceeded expectations since joining the club, but Jack Grealish makes them a better team, in my opinion. Doku touched the ball a thousand times against Liverpool but didn't show much in the final third, which is a part of his game he's got to work on.

He's a young kid with bags of potential and his injury will give him a bit of a rest, but Grealish has a chance to make his presence felt in the meantime. He's a top player and works as hard as anyone for the team, which is a quality they need to reduce the gap at the top.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Fulham

I said a few weeks back that Fulham are in a relegation battle because they could score a goal at the time, but they've gone mad since! They can't stop scoring and it's absolutely amazing.

Newcastle will be devastated after yesterday as they were so close to the knockouts, but now they're out of Europe altogether after finishing fourth in their group. They have to pick themselves up and show up against an inform Fulham team but will also have one eye on the cup game against Chelsea. Newcastle haven't won a trophy since I was born and I'm 55! For a club of that size, it's been too long.

Fulham are on a bit of a mad run, but I expect the home side to show their class in this one.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Fulham

Burnley vs Everton

A few weeks ago, Burnley would've looked at this game and fancied their chances, but Everton are flying at the moment. Sean Dyche has got his team playing the way he wants and they are on a bit of a run, so I expect them to win this one.

If Everton win at Turf Moor, they are out of the relegation battle despite the ten-point deduction, which is absolutely incredible. They are in a bit of a false position in the league - if it wasn't for the sanction, they'd be ninth or tenth in the standings! That said, the margins are very fine, as they could once again be dragged into a relegation dogfight if they lose this one.

The Toffees are riding high on confidence and should win this one.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Everton

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham are a bag of revels. They somehow managed to beat Tottenham against the odds but got absolutely blown away by Fulham. Wolves, on the other hand, are a dangerous team and have earned respect under Gary O'Neil.

They'd be a lot higher up the table if it wasn't for a handful of close VAR calls, but when I look at the players across the two sides, I can't separate these two sides, at least on paper. Wolves play better football, while West Ham have a few matchwinners who can show up at any time.

There isn't much between these two teams, so I'm going for a 1-1 draw.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Wolves

Brentford vs Aston Villa

This is a massive football match for Aston Villa. They are in the title race now after statement wins against Manchester City and Arsenal, but they need to show up away from home and make it count.

It's a different kind of pressure for their players. Throughout their careers, most of them have played for teams where a draw against Brentford in the league wouldn't necessarily be a bad result, but that isn't the case this time around as they are up there after nearly half a season.

That said, it's a good time to be playing Brentford, who are struggling with injuries and suspensions. Everyone's watching Villa and Unai Emery which could add to the pressure, but I expect them to secure all three points and make things interesting at the top.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Brighton

Brighton are a funny team - you never know what you're going to get from them. They should have beat Burnley last weekend, but they only managed a 1-1 draw, while they also have a UEFA Conference League game tonight before they travel to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal lost to Aston Villa last weekend, but I actually thought they played really well. They conceded an early goal but fluffed so many chances to get back into the game, which could come back to haunt them in the title race. Martin Odegaard, especially, had two glorious chances to score, but he failed to put the ball into the back of the net.

If Arsenal want to be in the title race, they need to beat Brighton, more so with a trip to Anfield to take on league leaders Liverpool on the horizon. I don't think this game is a foregone conclusion, but I expect the Gunners to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Brighton

Liverpool vs Manchester United

People keep saying this is a big game, but is that really the case? I think this is my easiest call of the weekend - I expect Liverpool to win quite comfortably. Bruno Fernandes is suspended and the likes of Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire were substituted due to injuries against Bayern Munich, so it doesn't look good for them.

Let me say it like this - I'd be more shocked if Manchester United got a draw at Anfield than if Crystal Palace got a result against Manchester City. That's how confident I am that Liverpool are winning this, as Erik ten Hag's side are absolutely all over the place. They got a free swing against Bayern Munich but went out with a whip. Before that, they were absolutely slaughtered at home by Bournemouth and even if you look at the games they won, they just faltered over the line.

I expect Liverpool to rip them to shreds, so I'm going for a 3-0 home win. Alexis Mac Allister is a massive injury doubt, but Jurgen Klopp has a few options to choose from in midfield. Wataru Endo has played a few games recently and Harvey Elliott's cameos have been impressive, but I think Curtis Jones is someone who knows how big this game is, so I expect him to start at Anfield.

As for Manchester United's team, I think Ten Hag will just be throwing players onto the pitch. I don't expect anything from Manchester United as they simply haven't been good enough this season. Liverpool, on the other hand, are the league leaders and with games coming thick and fast in the festive period, they absolutely have to win this one, particularly with the game against Arsenal on the horizon.

I predict Premier League results every weekend and have got a few things wrong over the course of the season, but I'm not worried in the slightest about my prediction for this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United