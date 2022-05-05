Paul Merson's predictions for Liverpool vs Tottenham and other Premier League GW36 fixtures

In just under three weeks, we're set to bring the curtain down on yet another eventful Premier League season as the title race seems to be getting down to the wire. With four games left to play, Manchester City and Liverpool are separated by just one point, with the Cityzens enjoying a slender advantage at the top of the table.

However, the circumstances of their UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid could seemingly shatter their morale, as they missed a golden opportunity to set up a mouthwatering clash with Liverpool in the final. The game could also decide the winner of the 2022 Ballon d'Or and at this point in time, Karim Benzema is the frontrunner for it in my opinion.

The relegation battle and the chase for the top four spots are two other intriguing subplots of the 2021-22 Premier League season. With the league table finally beginning to take shape, do we have another twist on the books as teams scramble to reach their respective goals? Only time will tell.

Brentford vs Southampton

Brentford will be disappointed with the Manchester United game at Old Trafford as they failed to turn up and have a go. This time around, though, I think home advantage will be massive for them and I fancy them to get all three points.

Both teams will go out there and play with no pressure whatsoever, so this could be an entertaining game.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Southampton

Burnley vs Aston Villa

I didn't realize what a massive win it was for Aston Villa against Norwich City last weekend as they are yet to play Liverpool and Manchester City. Judging by how the 2021-22 Premier League season has gone so far, you wouldn't expect Villa to get any points against either of those teams, so they could have been dragged into a bit of a relegation scuffle had they lost to Norwich as well.

Burnley, on the other hand, have a bit of momentum and are flying along after the departure of Sean Dyche. At the very least, they will make this game messy and difficult for Villa and I expect them to record three points to put massive pressure on Leeds United.

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have literally hit a brick wall and their season has fizzled out a little bit. They were atrocious against Brighton last time around, so I expect Chelsea to win this one rather comfortably.

As for the Blues, I think they should seal third place in the Premier League with ease. Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur this weekend and the north London derby will see Arsenal and Spurs taking points off each other, which could work to Chelsea's advantage.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Wolves

Crystal Palace vs Watford

I watched Watford play against Burnley - they started the game well but missed lots of chances to put the ball into the back of the net. Palace have had a good season under Patrick Vieira and should win this one, as the away side are virtually relegated after their result last time around.

Conor Gallagher is a player who has burst onto the scene this Premier League season and it'll be interesting to see what happens with regard to his future. At this point in time, he doesn't start for Chelsea and even if one N'Golo Kante or Jorginho decide to move away this summer, they've got Ruben Loftus-Cheek patiently waiting on the sidelines. If I were him, I'd look to stay on at Palace for at least another season and re-evaluate in 2023.

Kante's situation is an interesting one, and I think Chelsea might cash in on him if they get a sizable bid of around £70-80 million for him this summer. With the way he plays, it's hard to hit the heights every year, but it goes without saying that he has been a bit underwhelming this season.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 3-0 Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

You don't know what you're going to get with Manchester United but they finally produced a good team performance against Brentford. I felt it was one of Cristiano Ronaldo's best-ever performances - he was involved in everything and brought a lot of players into the game. He's still a great player and we'll have to wait and see what Erik ten Hag has to say about his future.

Brighton got a great result against Wolves and have looked a lot better in recent games, so I expect this one to finish all square. It is a tough test for Manchester United but I think there will be goals in this one.

Prediction: Brighton 2-2 Manchester United

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

I think the way Liverpool play suits Tottenham as Antonio Conte wants teams to come at them. That said, they struggle stylistically against teams that sit back, so this is a really tricky test for Liverpool. Spurs did the double over Manchester City and could produce another telling moment in the title race by upsetting the Reds at Anfield, but I think Liverpool will just edge this one.

It wouldn't shock me to see Spurs get a positive result because of the way they play and their position in the Premier League top four race, but my money is on Liverpool as things stand. Jurgen Klopp's side were atrocious in the first-half against Villarreal and if that happens against Spurs, they are out of the Premier League title race.

Speaking of Liverpool's attacking unit, the addition of Luis Diaz has sort of transformed them. He is ahead of Diogo Jota at the moment and although they are two very different footballers, their flexibility allows the Reds to lineup in many different ways based on the opposition. With Sadio Mane also in the mix, you only know that Mohamed Salah is going to play as a right winger as the rest of them could pretty much play anywhere!

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Norwich City vs West Ham United

West Ham's mindset for this game could depend on how their UEFA Europa League semifinal against Eintracht Frankfurt goes. Norwich, on the other hand, have already been relegated and have nothing to play for, so I expect the Hammers to win this one.

David Moyes is definitely a contender for the Manager of the Season award but Jurgen Klopp is chasing a historic quadruple with Liverpool, so it would have to be him if he wins all four. That said, if Liverpool don't manage to do so and if Moyes wins the Europa League, I could be tempted to give it to him.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 West Ham

Leicester City vs Everton

If Leicester lose to Roma in the UEFA Europa Conference League, they might think their season is finished wont have much to play for against Everton. If they win, they'll be buzzing and will come out all guns blazing for the games ahead, so we'll have to see how this one pans out.

Everton need points to get themselves out of the drop zone and I think they will win this one 1-0. They could win and put massive pressure on the likes of Burnley and Leeds United, with the two sides very much involved in the relegation dog fight as things stand.

Prediction: Leicester City 0-1 Everton

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Four weeks ago, you'd have looked at this fixture and thought what a good game for Arsenal as Leeds looked safe. Now that they are set to play against a team that is fighting for survival, this will be an interesting game. Leeds lost 4-0 against Manchester City, but they produced a lot of good moments in that game and could have probably got a positive result if they took their chances.

All things considered, Arsenal are a better team and should win this game to get closer to securing a place in the Premier League top four.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Manchester City will be absolutely devastated after the Real Madrid game as they were literally four minutes away from a place in the UEFA Champions League final. You can sing Pep Guardiola's praises all you want, but I felt he ran out of ideas and his game management was atrocious.

Last year in the final against Chelsea, he changed his team around and it backfired, so there's got to be serious question marks over him. Real Madrid had three chances to score and took them all, but what I'm trying to say is that other teams get these opportunities too. It just boils down to the fact that they aren't good enough to finish these chances, so City are by no means unbeatable.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Pep Guardiola has now suffered six eliminations at the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League (also 2009-10 and 2011-12 with Barcelona, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 with Bayern Munich); the joint-most of any manager, along with José Mourinho. Crushing. 6 - Pep Guardiola has now suffered six eliminations at the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League (also 2009-10 and 2011-12 with Barcelona, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 with Bayern Munich); the joint-most of any manager, along with José Mourinho. Crushing. https://t.co/gCtSnhvVR2

As I mentioned a few times in my other columns, I don't really like the fact that they deploy a false 9. Phil Foden played there and looked a bit lost against Real Madrid - I don't believe that's the way to go against a big team. It's alright when you play against the likes of Norwich and wipe the floor with them, but they need a #9.

Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Manchester City. I haven't seen as much of him as I'd like, so it'll be interesting to see how this one pans out. I'd personally rather have Harry Kane, as you'd be signing someone who guarantees you 30 goals a season.

Newcastle are a good team, but Manchester City will still win because they are the better team overall. That said, this is definitely one to keep an eye on as I'm not sure how much the UCL loss will affect them.

Finally, on Pep Guardiola, winning the league should be a given for them considering how much money Manchester City have spent. They should have won the UCL as well this season, but they haven't been able to make that step. Guardiola hasn't won it without Lionel Messi in his team and City will have to wait at least another year to reach the promised land.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle

