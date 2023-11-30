Paul Merson’s predictions for Newcastle vs Manchester United, Man City vs Tottenham and other Premier League GW14 fixtures

After 13 games, Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League with 30 points. Manchester City and Liverpool are close behind with 29 and 28 points respectively. It’s worth noting that they’ve all got five matches to play before Christmas. That’s 15 points. So these next three weeks or so are going to have a massive effect on the title race.

At this stage, I think it’s heads or tails between Arsenal or City this season and that’s because I don’t think the Gunners have quite hit their stride just yet. The race for European berths is quite tight as well and a number of teams could finish the weekend in a position different to where they started.

Brentford vs Luton Town

Enter caption

Now, this is a proper 12:30 kickoff game. Last weekend, they put two of the strongest sides in the league, Liverpool and Manchester City, in this slot and it sucked some joy out of a big clash.

Despite their encouraging 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, I don’t see Luton beating Brentford here. The Bees will match Luton’s physicality and intensity on the pitch.

Luton were able to put some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone with a win last weekend and will be hoping for more of the same. But they’ll have to ride their luck to get a positive result here.

Predicted scoreline: Brentford 3-0 Luton Town

Arsenal vs Wolves

Enter caption

Arsenal have done well so far this season but they are also very open from time to time and that’s a bit worrying.

Wolves should be a lot higher up the Premier League table if it weren’t for bad VAR decisions. If I was an Arsenal fan, I’d be happy to just win this difficult game somehow and get it out of the way. Gary O’Neil’s side is not easy to play against.

But Arsenal have enough quality to get the better of them. Declan Rice has been absolutely brilliant for Arsenal. He was magnificent against Lens in midweek. He has to continue to play down the center. If he plays on the sides with Jorginho in the center, the Gunners are just not the same side. He will be key here again.

This will be a hard-fought game but I’m going to go with Arsenal here.

Predicted scoreline: Arsenal 3-1 Wolves

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Enter caption

It’s lights out for whoever loses this game. If either of these teams goes on to lose this, I don’t see them surviving the relegation battle this season. Honestly, I don’t see either of them staying up but the losing party might as well give up all hope.

It goes without saying that this is a must-win game for both teams. A third of the season has gone and Burnley and Sheffield have only managed to get four and five points respectively.

Sheffield have difficult fixtures to follow this one and that makes this clash all the more important for them in terms of getting a positive result. It’s a hard game to call because both sides are as bad as each other.

Burnley have lost seven on the trot now. The Clarets have their best set of fixtures coming up after this and they desperately need a win here as well. I think Burnley might just edge this one.

Predicted scoreline: Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

Enter caption

I thought Everton were going to cause Manchester United problems last week at Goodison Park. But Alejandro Garnacho’s worldie took the stuffing out of them. They created really good chances in the first half but failed to take any of them and eventually lost by a big margin.

Nottingham Forest huffed and puffed against Brighton last week. Take away the Goodies’ last result (the loss against Manchester United) and they’ve done decently of late. I'm gonna go with Everton here. It’s a massive game for them. If they lose this game to Forest, they’ll be 12 points behind them.

Forest are one of the teams Everton will be looking to chase down and therefore, they need those three points here.

Predicted scoreline: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Everton

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Enter caption

Both of these sides have to be devastated after their midweek games. Newcastle must have felt like they had qualified before PSG pulled one back right before the final whistle. They were outstanding but an absolute disgrace of a VAR decision spoiled their party.

Manchester United keep throwing away their leads. Against Galatasaray, with the score 3-1, it was like a basketball match. It was so open. Erik ten Hag has got to understand that he is not managing Ajax anymore.

He needs to learn how to shut up shop. You don’t have to entertain all the time. Sometimes, you have to take the pragmatic route. I think their chances of making it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League are still alive by the way. That’s because I believe Bayern might play a weakened squad against them as they’ve already qualified.

United have a few issues to address though. Firstly, Andre Onana should have saved both of Hakim Ziyech’s goals. It was an extremely disappointing performance and as the goalkeeper of such a big club, you cannot keep costing your team big wins.

United booted De Gea out of the club and the consensus seemed to be that they would be able to challenge for titles with a better goalkeeper. But it has just not worked out with Onana, has it?

Secondly, they have to trust Kobbie Mainoo to play at the base of midfield. He did a great job against Everton last weekend and I don’t know why they went with Sofyan Amrabat against Galatasaray. It must have something to do with not throwing a young player in the deep end in as hostile an environment as the RAMS Park.

But if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. Mainoo should start here but even then, I don’t see Manchester United toughing it out against Newcastle United. Manchester United are more ruthless than Chelsea but the Magpies were excellent last weekend and I’d be shocked if they don’t win this week.

Predicted scoreline: Newcastle United 3-1 Manchester United

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Enter caption

This one could go anywhere. It’s a hard game to call. You just don’t know what you’re gonna get with Chelsea. Last week, I thought they did well in the first half against Newcastle United. I thought they were the better team but they just didn’t turn up for the second half.

It’s the same with Brighton. You never know what you’re going to get. They haven’t won too many games in the last seven or eight. Now they are going on a little bit of a run. They were five games without a win heading into last weekend’s match against Forest. Now they are six games without a defeat. They’re picking up.

Lewis Dunk will be a huge miss after getting sent off against Forest. This will be a tightly contested affair.

Predicted scoreline: Chelsea 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Fulham

Enter caption

I don’t see anything but a Liverpool win here. It was a great result for them last weekend against City. To go behind and then come back to draw the game towards the end against the reigning champions could provide a massive boost to their morale.

Credit has to go to Trent Alexander-Arnold. I think he is the best passer in the Premier League. A lot has been said about him but he went and got the equalizer against the best team in the land last weekend. He might not be the best in the world at his position because there are players who are better than him defensively. But on the ball, few come close.

I see Liverpool winning this very comfortably. The Cottagers are not going to enjoy much luck against the Reds at Anfield.

Predicted scoreline: Liverpool 3-0 Fulham

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Enter caption

West Ham United should win this one. Crystal Palace have too many injuries. Eberechi Eze is out. He is a massive player for them. If he is not there, they are without their X-factor.

The Hammers will be way too much for the Eagles. I don’t see Palace grinding it out against West Ham. Moyes’ men got a very good result against Burnley last weekend and will kick on in a similar fashion.

Predicted scoreline: West Ham United 3-0 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Enter caption

Aston Villa are flying right now. They picked up a very good 2-1 win over Tottenham last weekend. Meanwhile, Bournemouth are starting to drag themselves out of the relegation battle. They’ve won three of their last four Premier League matches.

But the teams beat are a poor Sheffield United, an injury-ravaged Newcastle United and bottom-of-the-table Burnley. I doubt they’ll hold up against Villa because Unai Emery’s men are playing some really good football right now.

Predicted scoreline: Bournemouth 1-2 Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Enter caption

With the number of injuries Tottenham have got, there’s no way they’re beating City. I’d be worried going into this game if I were a Spurs fan. They might cause City a few problems on the break but if they leave themselves open like they did last weekend, they will be in trouble.

I think if Tottenham were up to full strength, this would be game on. Spurs’ problem is that most of their sidelined stars are starters. That’s very unfortunate. I think Ange Postecoglou is going to stick to his principle and that’s going to cost him and his side dearly against City.

Predicted scoreline: Man City 4-0 Tottenham