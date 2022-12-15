Paul Pogba compares France superstar to N'Golo Kante as they set up 2022 FIFA World Cup final showdown against Argentina

Despite the absence of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, France have managed to reach the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they will play Argentina. Les Bleus made it into their second World Cup summit clash in a row after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals on Wednesday (December 14).

One player who has been in supreme form for Didier Descamps' team in Qatar is Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann. Griezmann's all-round play has been phenomenal.

He has been the main architect in Les Bleus' attack during the competition, averaging 3.5 key passes per game. He has contributed three assists so far, while also creating seven big chances.

Apart from that, Griezmann's defensive work rate has been exemplary, with the attacker averaging 1.0 interceptions, 1.0 possessions won and 1.8 tackles per game.

He was awarded the man of the match after France beat Walid Regragui's side in the last four. Pogba took to his Instagram and simply wrote:

"Griezmannkante."

Mimi Fawaz @MimosaFawaz



“GriezmannKante” as he’s been playing like Kante in his new role for France 🤣



#FIFAWorldCup Paul Pogba on his social media has called Antoine Griezmann“GriezmannKante” as he’s been playing like Kante in his new role for France 🤣 Paul Pogba on his social media has called Antoine Griezmann “GriezmannKante” as he’s been playing like Kante in his new role for France 🤣#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/jJTmNyGvRS

In the absence of superstar names like Karim Benzema, Pogba, and Kante, Griezmann has taken on a more central new role under Didier Deschamps. He has displayed his class and versatility in a deeper midfield role.

France have a date with destiny on December 18 when they take on Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final. Les Bleus can create history and become the first side since 1962 to win two back-to-back World Cups.

If Didier Deschamps' side are to emerge triumphant, they will need Griezmann to be at the peak of his powers.

France superstar Antoine Griezmann previews FIFA World Cup final showdown against Argentina

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Antoine Griezmann will face his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup final. It's an onerous task for any team to face the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, especially in the form he has been at this World Cup.

Messi leads the scoring charts alongside Kylian Mbappe with five goals and is top of the assists chart alongside Griezmann with three.

The French acknowledged the threat Messi carries while previewing his side's upcoming clash against Argentina. Griezmann said (via Sky Sports):

"Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition, We've seen practically all of the matches at this World Cup, we've seen Argentina play, we know how they play, they are a difficult team to play and team who are on top form."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022 One more fantastic performance by Antoine Griezmann. He was (again and again) literally everywhere, key player for France. One more fantastic performance by Antoine Griezmann. He was (again and again) literally everywhere, key player for France. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/Zb9kEvLUrI

Griezmann further added that La Albiceleste have other threats than Messi in their ranks as well as some splendid fan support:

"Of course, there isn't only Messi, they have a strong side around him, so we know it's going to be a tough game. We know they are going to have a lot of support from the crowd.

"So, we going to get to work tomorrow, talk about it, see what to focus on and where we can hurt them and defend against them. We will be well prepared."

The likes of Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez have also impressed for the South American giants at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. If France direct too much of their focus on Messi, they could be punished by some of Argentina's other quality players.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 4103 votes